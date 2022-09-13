ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Reminisce: The early years of the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District

By Craig Kelly
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDoHB_0huAZhTC00
Paul Dellinger, left, and Mike Leis prepare for the 1988 Apple Festival Bike Tour along with Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s Kevin Kaskocsak.

LIMA — The people of Allen County just needed some space to get out and enjoy nature.

That was the idea behind what would become the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District. Over the 50 years that followed the formation of this park district, that idea has grown, some might say organically, from the early days of Heritage Park and McLean Teddy Bear Park to a district today that features such amenities as archery, swimming, bike and walking paths, a bird sanctuary, a historical farm, an environmental education center and a veterans monument.

After a 1969 study by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources examining recreation and open spaces in Ohio caught the attention of the Allen Soil Conservation District, the study was brought to the attention of the county board of commissioners, who appointed a park advisory board the following year to explore this issue. A three-month feasibility study two years later finally culminated in an application to Allen County Probate Court for the creation of the district that would “include all of Allen County with the exception of Delphos and Beaverdam,” The Lima News wrote in a June 28, 1972 article.

That same article outlined the arguments made to Probate Court Judge David O. Steiner about the benefits the county would enjoy thanks to this initiative.

“Charles Williams, a soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and City Planning Director Richard Schroeder both testified that the county is suffering from an acute lack of natural recreational areas,” the article reads. “Most of the recreational land in the county is tied up in six golf courses, leaving only about 300 acres of actual parkland, they said.”

With Judge Steiner approving the district’s creation two days later, the new district, led by commissioner Ann Lauer, gained its first foothold in the county, establishing McLean Teddy Bear Park on North Dixie Highway that same year, thanks to a no-cost, 99-year lease with the county commissioners. The name came from the Lima Area Jaycees, honoring a man known for providing teddy bears to children in area hospitals to help provide comfort in their difficult times. The initial 20 acres for that park quickly grew to 42.5 acres that first year, increasing to 56 acres in 1980, thanks to a 10-acre donation by Henry Koch and the purchase of 3.5 additional acres of land by the district.

According to the park district’s website, the district’s footprint grew tremendously in 1973 with the acquisition of 162 acres of land from the Lima Army Modification Center near Reed Road via a deed from the federal government, land that became Heritage Park. That area was cut in half five years later when some of the land was returned to the U.S. Army for expansion of its facilities.

Despite a failed levy attempt in 1976, other areas of expansion soon followed for the district, the creation of park rangers including 45 acres of land at the Allen County Farm Park acquired by long-term lease from the county in 1977. A substantial addition, however, came later that same year, with 182 acres of land near Spencerville acquired thanks to a substantial bequest.

“The park district will pay George and Germaine Strayer of rural Spencerville $230,000 for the land,” The Lima News wrote in a Nov. 13, 1977 article. “Money to purchase the land was willed to the park district in July 1976 in the estate of the Late Florence Kendrick specifically for acquisition of parkland.”

District executive director Jency Brown lauded the purchase of the land that would soon take on the name of the benefactor that made the purchase possible, noting that it was the “biggest single tract of woods in the county,” he said. Brown was also excited for people to enjoy what he saw as the more scenic Auglaize River as compared with the Ottawa River at the time.

“To be frank, the Ottawa River running through Lima isn’t much to look at,” Brown said in the article. “It’s full of pollution and it’s got trash floating in it.”

After purchasing 25 additional acres on the site in 1985 for shelter houses and restrooms, as well as just under 22 acres of conservation easement land purchased a year later, Kendrick Woods Metro Park was officially opened in 1987.

Establishing levies to help fund the district continued to be a source of concern for the district in that first decade, with attempts at levies failing in 1978, 1979 and 1982, the year that the Allen County Farm Park opened off state Route 81. Finally, in 1983, a one-third mill levy was approved.

Today’s district map features 20 points of interest, including the district’s most recent addition, Haver Ridge Metro Park, featuring 61 acres of land southeast of Westminster purchased by the district in 2019. Even after 50 years, the district is still continuing to expand its footprint in the area, recently accepting a donation of 50 acres of land in Amanda Township to be used as a nature conservation area.

The district will commemorate its namesake with its Apple Festival, running from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lauer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road. For more information on the festival, go to https://bit.ly/3xmNyB0.

SOURCE

This feature is a cooperative effort between the newspaper and the Allen County Museum and Historical Society.

See past Reminisce stories at limaohio.com/tag/reminisce

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0391 or on Twitter @cmkelly419.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals

A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday. 400 block of North Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A robbery was reported Thursday. 400 block of North Main Street, Lima...
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

2022 Toast to the City draws record crowd

DELPHOS — The 2022 Toast to the City drew records crowds to Downtown Delphos Thursday evening. Guest speakers included Lou Hohman of the Delphos Canal Commission; and 2022 Canal Days Grand Parade Marshal Diane Sterling.
DELPHOS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Allen County, OH
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Beaverdam, OH
City
Spencerville, OH
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
The Lima News

Water project in progress

LIMA —The weight of the water is almost over. A new project is underway by the Allen County Commissioners, Engineers and the State of Ohio. Drainage Engineer Joe Gearing has applied for funding through the H2Ohio and the GLRI (Great Lakes Restoration Initiative) funds for the Baughman Ditch Project.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hancock County Resource Fair Scheduled in Findlay

The Hancock County Food Security Coalition Invites is holding a Hancock County Resource Fair. and Food Distribution event. It will take place Thursday, September 15 from 11:00am—3:00 pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay. Lunch will be provided from 11:30—1:00 for all who attend, courtesy of City Mission....
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Schroeder
Person
Johnny Appleseed
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Brett A. Gleason, 25, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $400 fine. Ashley N. Newland, 37, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 90 days jail. 76 days suspended. $150 fine. Kenneth A. Richardson, 60, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
FOSTORIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Heritage Park#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Park Rangers#Golf Course#Ottawa River#The County Board#Probate Court#City Planning
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County. The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday

There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
dayton247now.com

Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
TROY, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: Here comes ‘The Judge’

LIMA – American automakers needed a doctor as the doors came slamming shut in the 1960s. For most of the decade, the muscle cars that powered the profits of the Big Three — General Motors, Ford and Chrysler — were in peril, being attacked from all angles. There was the government, whose stringent pollution-related rules added to the costs of producing these all-out fast cars. Buying a muscle car also guaranteed a person’s auto insurance would increase. And the beginning of a worldwide oil crisis saw the price of gasoline starting to spike.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Department of Development director visits small business owners

LIMA — At a long table with the smell of coffee wafting about, small business owners, members of the Rhodes State College Small Business Development Center and a team from Ohio’s Department of Development discussed how the state can better help small businesses grow and develop at Vibe Coffehouse & Cafe Thursday afternoon.
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Council turns down expedited annexation for Dollar General property

DELPHOS — Delphos City Council met in regular session for their first September meeting Monday evening, with all members present with the exception of councilman Jeff Klausing. In legislative action, council unanimously defeated an ordinance authorizing the city administration to enter into an agreement with Washington Township for the...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy