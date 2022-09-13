ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden slammed for hosting Inflation Reduction Act celebration with ‘American's 401Ks going down the drain’

By Joe Silverstein
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 224

MADD MAXX
3d ago

Trump told y’all , you vote democrat and watch your economy turn to 💩. Commo man. Wake the hell up 81 million. Vote Republican. It’s the only way to $2 per gallon gas. Remember that. 😂😂😂😂

Reply(16)
83
MADD MAXX
3d ago

Republicans tried to hire 19K border patrol earlier this year. Democrats said no. Democrats all sided to hire 87K IRS agents 😂😂😂. 81 million votes. Kick yourselves I say. Right in the butt

Reply(18)
60
Mr. Quicknet
3d ago

Biden has been an idiot for 40 years look at his record try to listen to that old man talk I mean it's disgusting. the angrier he gets the more embarrassing he is as a leader of this country

Reply(5)
51
