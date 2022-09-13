Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
elpasomatters.org
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case. The filing is a Sept. 10 letter Rosales sent to U.S....
KFOX 14
Attorney says DA's office is serving 'unequal justice' as criminal case dismissals go on
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The dismissal of criminal cases continued at the El Paso County Courthouse due to the district attorney’s office falling behind with criminal indictments. In referral court 7 out 10 criminal cases were dismissed while the other 3 were picked up by the state.
KFOX 14
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
KFOX 14
Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
KFOX 14
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
KVIA
El Paso Sheriff concerned over potential threat following recent migrant smuggling arrest
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a recent smuggling arrest raises law enforcement concern that undocumented immigrants may be released into the community with minimal or no screening. On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a car for an equipment violation at the 7900...
KVIA
Departure from El Paso District Attorney’s Office may delay long-awaited murder trial
EL PASO, Texas-- The trial of a man accused of a murder in 2017 may be delayed even further. Assistant District Attorney Rene Flores announced in Judge Marcos Lizarraga‘s courtroom during a hearing Tuesday morning that his last day in the office will be Friday, Sept. 23. Flores made...
El Paso News
Case to remove DA Rosales can move forward, Odessa Judge rules
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Odessa Judge Tryon Lewis approved local attorney Omar Carmona’s application to issue a citation in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Wednesday. As KTSM previously reported, Carmona filed a petition for the removal of DA Rosales on August 24....
KFOX 14
El Pasoan sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison last week for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, on Oct. 6, Daniel Lee Burmeister, 37, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence where Burmeister was staying. During the search, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
cbs4local.com
Judge rules in favor of citation; petition to remove El Paso DA Rosales moves forward
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office will move forward, according to defense attorney Omar Carmona. Carmona confirmed Judge Tyron D. Lewis of Odessa on Wednesday granted Carmona’s application for a citation and ordered that the citation be issued to Rosales.
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: Firing of El Paso teacher has community members split on decision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — National news outlets have now published the story of a Franklin High School teacher who was recorded while leading a class discussion about the book "The Crucible." Many argued the edited 18-second portion of Amber Parker's lesson made her sound like a champion for...
KFOX 14
Rifle believed to have been used in murder of Las Cruces store owner shown in court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A rifle that was believed to have been used in the murder of Las Cruces store owner Oscar Amezquita was discussed in court on Wednesday. Lonnie Gallegos is accused of shooting and killing Amezquita in his business, Landis Boot and Shoe Service, in May of 2020.
Man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking drugs and guns
EL PASO – An man has sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugsand illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, on October 6, 2021, Daniel Lee Burmeister, 37, was arrested after a searchwarrant was executed at a residence where Burmeister was staying. During the search, law enforcementofficers found multiple The post Man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking drugs and guns appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Investigators, autopsy expert testify about shooting death of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Investigators during day two of the Lonnie Gallegos retrial testified that they found 11 casings at the scene of Oscar Amezquita's murder and one additional casing was found weeks later by Amezquita's wife. Gallegos was charged with the first-degree murder of Amezquita who was...
KVIA
El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
KFOX 14
SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KVIA
Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
