El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution

The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case. The filing is a Sept. 10 letter Rosales sent to U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KFOX 14

Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Case to remove DA Rosales can move forward, Odessa Judge rules

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Odessa Judge Tryon Lewis approved local attorney Omar Carmona’s application to issue a citation in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Wednesday. As KTSM previously reported, Carmona filed a petition for the removal of DA Rosales on August 24....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison last week for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, on Oct. 6, Daniel Lee Burmeister, 37, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence where Burmeister was staying. During the search, law enforcement officers found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
EL PASO, TX

