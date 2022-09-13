Read full article on original website
wklw.com
No School at Floyd Central High School on September 16th
The following is a release from Floyd County Schools:. Superintendent Anna Shepherd respectfully announces that Floyd Central High School will not be in session Friday, September 16th, 2022, due to the death of beloved staff member Yi-Sok-Su Snyder. The funeral will be Friday, September 16th at noon at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. Please join us in extending our condolences to Sok-Su’s family and to the students and staff at Floyd Central. Superintendent Sheperd remarked that Sok-Su “was one of the loveliest people I’ve known. Her laughter would fill a room and the care and compassion she had for our students was beyond measure.”
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
WSAZ
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
wklw.com
One Person Injured in Motorcycle Crash
One person was injured following a motorcycle crash on US 23 in Johnson Co. According to information, the crash happened around 4:45 PM at the Rt. 201 turnoff on US 23 and involved a motorcycle that had collided with a second vehicle, which then left the scene. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Dept., Paintsville EMS and W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue responded to the crash scene. The patient suffered serious injuries and was transported to a an awaiting Medical Helicopter, located at the Johnson Co Middle School. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.
wymt.com
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
mountain-topmedia.com
Crowder to serve 30 years for molesting child
WISE, Va. — A Wise County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual crimes against a child. Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, of Big Stone Gap, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 10 years for each charge.
WSAZ
Cleanup underway after church vandalized
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing damage left behind in the Old Jenny’s Creek Church. Worshippers like Wanda Messer say the church has felt more like a home for her family. Messer says although the vandalism...
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Owsley County
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police shared a release Thursday afternoon about an investigation into a deadly crash involving a UTV. According to the release, it happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County. Police said their initial...
WSAZ
Hospital extends helping reach farther into community
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The importance of having a hospital close to you can’t be understated, as many offer health services that are a necessity. At Boone Memorial Health, they don’t take their responsibility lightly. With 25 inpatient beds and a 24/7 emergency department at Boone Memorial Health,...
WSAZ
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, West Virginia State Police say. Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, faces terroristic threats charges, troopers say. Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette and...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
wklw.com
Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville
The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The power outage will affect 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street. This outage has been scheduled by Kentucky Power. We are...
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
