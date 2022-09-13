Read full article on original website
jupiterwarcry.com
Jupiter High students juggle work and school
Having a job in high school can teach students discipline, time management, commitment and money management. However, it can also come with stress. Students may experience anxiety when balancing the high school workload, social life, extracurricular activities and external stressors, thus, adding work to the mix makes for a difficult adjustment.
wflx.com
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools. A backlog in the human resources clearance process is leaving qualified employees hanging in the balance and compounding the teacher shortage problem. School district leaders said they would...
Sheriff Bradshaw: Fitting Deputies With Body Cams Is 'A Matter Of Money'
The Palm Beach County Sheriff says he's chosen a vendor and done all of the testing and now the ball is in the County Commission's court to come up with the funding, which will amount to as much as $35 million.
cw34.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
cw34.com
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WPBF News 25
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
WPBF News 25
Law enforcement 'clearing the scene' after suspicious backpack found at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach emergency crews are clearing the scene after a suspicious backpack was left unattended at Palm Beach State College Thursday. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called at about 2:15 p.m. to assist...
cw34.com
CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
cw34.com
Moon Jellyfish causing problems for boaters...and their cilia have no part in it
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — If you live on the Treasure Coast and are thinking about heading to the beach this weekend — here’s your warning: expect to see Moon Jellyfish washing ashore. They’re also showing up at the Fort Pierce City Marina. It’s not only...
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
cw34.com
Unseen and inattentive: Sergeant accused of neglecting search for missing 12-year-old boy
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting a fast start is important for law enforcement, but a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was accused of hanging out at home “for approximately 30 minutes into a priority call” — and it didn’t get much better after that.
cw34.com
Hispanic journalist and Azteca48 anchor Carlos Mahecha honored by Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hispanic journalist and Azteca48 anchor Carlos Mahecha is being honored by Palm Beach County. Mahecha and several other Hispanic journalists received certificates of recognition from Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss on Tuesday. The presentation came as the commission declared Sept. 15 to...
WPBF News 25
FAU announces $20 million Holocaust and Jewish studies center
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University leaders symbolically broke ground on a new building that will be on their Boca Raton campus. The building's purpose is to be a center for Holocaust and Jewish studies, as well as human rights education. The $20 million building will be called...
cw34.com
Suspicious package raises concern at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspicious package at Palm Beach State College. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called in at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday to help the sheriff's office at the Lake Worth campus. Reports of a suspicious package were called in.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
cw34.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
cw34.com
Out Run Hunger, story time, and Oktoberfest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. The second annual Out Run Hunger 5k is this weekend, with proceeds benefitting the Treasure Coast Food Bank. The run is a flat course for runners of all levels, and...
WPBF News 25
New food pantry opens to serve hundreds of families in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — TheBoys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is opening a brand new food pantry to help families get access to goods during Hunger Action Month. The place is in Port St. Lucie to help families with food insecurities. Resources: Food banks, pantries on...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
