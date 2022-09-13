ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy