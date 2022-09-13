ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland committee tentatively rejects license plate readers

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday tentatively rejected Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's bid for the continued use of automated license plate readers to solve crimes. Councilmember and Chair Carroll Fife and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan voted to send the request back to the city's Privacy...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign

On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
oaklandside.org

OUSD Student Director Natalie Gallegos Chavez wants a real vote on the school board￼

Natalie Gallegos Chavez began her second year as a student director on the Oakland Unified School District board last month. A senior at Oakland High School, Gallegos Chavez has been involved in student leadership since she was in middle school. She’s one of two student directors on the school board, along with fellow Oakland High senior Linh Le.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?

On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges

There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland coffee shop shuttered by car crash

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
calmatters.network

Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally

The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
PLEASANTON, CA

