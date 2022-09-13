Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
Election 2022: D6 residents love their neighborhoods but say there’s much to fix
We teamed up with our friends at Oakland Voices to survey residents on the issues they care about most pertaining to this year’s elections for the OUSD school board and City Council in districts 2, 4 and 6, and mayor. Read the other articles in the series so far:
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland committee tentatively rejects license plate readers
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday tentatively rejected Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's bid for the continued use of automated license plate readers to solve crimes. Councilmember and Chair Carroll Fife and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan voted to send the request back to the city's Privacy...
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
oaklandside.org
OUSD Student Director Natalie Gallegos Chavez wants a real vote on the school board￼
Natalie Gallegos Chavez began her second year as a student director on the Oakland Unified School District board last month. A senior at Oakland High School, Gallegos Chavez has been involved in student leadership since she was in middle school. She’s one of two student directors on the school board, along with fellow Oakland High senior Linh Le.
KTVU FOX 2
First phase of clearing one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments nearly complete
In a week's time, plenty of work has been done to clear one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments at Wood Street. Caltrans says the encampment is a risk to residents and infrastructure. But for encampment residents the transition has been rough.
sfbayview.com
How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?
On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
oaklandside.org
Photos: 4-alarm fire on 35th Avenue damages multiple structures, displacing residents
Oakland firefighters were out in force Friday afternoon responding to several fires along Interstate 580 in East Oakland near the 35th Avenue overpass. The fires, which appeared to have begun on the freeway embankment, quickly spread to houses in the area. Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department,...
SFist
Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges
There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
vallejosun.com
District 5 Vallejo City Council candidates tout what they would bring to council in second debate
VALLEJO – For the second time this election season, those vying to represent District 5 on the Vallejo City Council debated on topics ranging from what police reform looks like to how they would ensure the impacted families are heard and whether they support a proposed tax measure. About...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
oaklandside.org
Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
oaklandside.org
Oakland coffee shop shuttered by car crash
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
San Francisco's DA says new policies will start to clean up streets in 'few months'
The ABC7 News I-Team sat down with DA Jenkins to discuss some of the main issues plaguing the city and what she's done so far to address them.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
Pride flag murals at Castro Valley schools cause opposing rallies, gain national attention
One side says it's about inclusivity for everyone, while the other side says they're trying to prevent the indoctrination of kids.
calmatters.network
Guest Opinion: Costco is coming soon to Pleasanton ... finally
The purpose of this writing is not to start a series of conversations once again debating the justification of a new Costco in Pleasanton. Most residents are aware of the long history and events leading up to the final resolution to finally bring Costco to Pleasanton and meet the wishes of the majority of the people.
