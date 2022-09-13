Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
I've lived in Hawaii for most of my life — here are my tips on the easiest ways to get around Kauai and why I recommend renting a car
The best option for most visitors in Kauai is to rent a car, but there's also a budget-friendly public bus that covers the island's main roads.
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later
Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of Kauai, destroying more than 1,400 homes and leaving behind $3 billion in damage. There is still damage on the island decades later. Damage from Hurricane Iniki remains on Kauai 30 years later. Thirty years ago, Hurricane Iniki ravaged the Island of...
Lihue apartment fire leaves 3 people displaced
An apartment in Lihue caught fire which left three people displaced, according to the Kauai Fire Department.
