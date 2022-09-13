ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

fox13news.com

Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New reality show 'Meet My Abuela' aimed at showcasing Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A new reality show filmed in Tampa is unscripted and designed to make viewers want to visit the area. "Meet My Abuela" is a drama-filled dating show, set to the backdrop of Hillsborough County. The show features local couples seeking the approval of their Hispanic grandmothers. The...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Baby dolphin rescued from Clearwater Beach to call SeaWorld home

The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

UT student killed

A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Moe's celebrating National Queso Day with a free side of queso

TAMPA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like dipping a tortilla chip into warm queso and taking that first bite. It tastes even better when it's free. On National Queso Day, Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating by offering up a free side of queso. This will take place on Sept. 20, 2022. Cheese lovers can head to one of its locations nationwide to take advantage of the deal.
TAMPA, FL
#Gators#Swamp#Usf#American Football#College Football#Usf Bulls#Irish#Notre Dame
fox13news.com

Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Dog park safety tips

Dog parks provide a place where our pets can run, play and interact with other furry friends -- but there are some important signs to look out for to keep your pup safe. Dr. Meaghan Callahan, medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa, offers some tips, including paying attention to other dogs and how to avoid overtiring your dog.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Haunted Clearwater: Jolley Trolley launches ghost tours

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Jolley Trolley is hosting a frightfully fun family-friendly ghost tour this season. The trolley will take guests on a ride exploring the historic locations and spooky stories of the region’s haunted past. Among the stops along the way are The Biltmore Hotel, Clearwater Municipal...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

