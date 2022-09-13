Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
fox13news.com
New reality show 'Meet My Abuela' aimed at showcasing Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A new reality show filmed in Tampa is unscripted and designed to make viewers want to visit the area. "Meet My Abuela" is a drama-filled dating show, set to the backdrop of Hillsborough County. The show features local couples seeking the approval of their Hispanic grandmothers. The...
fox13news.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
'We are resilient': Puerto Ricans in Tampa Bay hope for loved ones' safety after Hurricane Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. - The relief effort is beginning in Puerto Rico as hundreds of thousands of Floridians hope for the safety of loved ones. Hurricane Fiona has killed at least two people, left hundreds homeless and the entire island without power. Linda Perez, the president of Boricuas de Corazon Disaster...
fox13news.com
Baby dolphin rescued from Clearwater Beach to call SeaWorld home
The young dolphin that was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach is now doing well. It first arrived at SeaWorld in critical condition, making the first 24 hours vital for its survival. However, without a pod or a mother, it would be dangerous to return it to the wild. So, it will live out its days at the Orlando park, where a dolphin nursery is located.
fox13news.com
Alligator mom with three legs uses mouth to carry hatchlings
A three-legged alligator mother was seen helping her babies at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland. She limped while carrying her hatchlings in her mouth to a nearby body of water.
fox13news.com
UT student killed
A University of Tampa student was shot and killed outside his off-campus home early Saturday morning. He's identified as 19-year-old Carson Senfield, a sophomore from New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox13news.com
Baby dolphin rescued after becoming tangled in crab trap on Clearwater Beach nursed back to health
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nearly two months after a baby dolphin was found tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach, officials at SeaWorld said the young one is now swimming on its own and thriving. When it arrived at the Orlando park in critical condition back in July, those first...
fox13news.com
Moe's celebrating National Queso Day with a free side of queso
TAMPA, Fla. - There's nothing quite like dipping a tortilla chip into warm queso and taking that first bite. It tastes even better when it's free. On National Queso Day, Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating by offering up a free side of queso. This will take place on Sept. 20, 2022. Cheese lovers can head to one of its locations nationwide to take advantage of the deal.
fox13news.com
Tampa man visiting family hunkers down in Puerto Rico as Fiona slams into island nation, knocking out power
PUERTO RICO - Hurricane Fiona reached Category 1 status Sunday as the storm approached the island of Puerto Rico. A power grid was knocked out, leading to a "blackout on all the island," according to Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution. Officials said the weather and winds of 80 mph disrupted transmission lines.
fox13news.com
Residents in St. Pete mobile home park left waiting for storm water to drain
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some mobile home residents in St. Petersburg are still waiting for water to drain after heavy rain over the weekend flooded parts of their mobile home park. They said it has been a problem for years and said little has been done to fix it. Photos...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park
BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
fox13news.com
Dog park safety tips
Dog parks provide a place where our pets can run, play and interact with other furry friends -- but there are some important signs to look out for to keep your pup safe. Dr. Meaghan Callahan, medical director at Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa, offers some tips, including paying attention to other dogs and how to avoid overtiring your dog.
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren vs. Gov. DeSantis: Legal battle over suspension will head to trial, federal judge says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Instead of issuing a ruling in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's case against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a federal judge is requesting a trial over the matter. It could take place in the coming months. Monday, Warren asked the judge to reinstate him as the top...
fox13news.com
St. Pete mobile home park deals with flooding, draining issues
Some mobile home residents in St. Petersburg are still waiting for water to drain after heavy rain over the weekend flooded parts of their mobile home park. They said it has been a problem for years and said little has been done to fix it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
First-of-its-kind anime convention draws thousands to St. Pete Coliseum
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Thousands of costumes, collectors and creative minds passed through the historic Coliseum for the first-ever "Anime St. Pete" convention over the weekend. Anime refers to a specific style of cartoon produced or inspired by Japanese animation. It's gained popularity around the world over recent years, and...
fox13news.com
Haunted Clearwater: Jolley Trolley launches ghost tours
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Jolley Trolley is hosting a frightfully fun family-friendly ghost tour this season. The trolley will take guests on a ride exploring the historic locations and spooky stories of the region’s haunted past. Among the stops along the way are The Biltmore Hotel, Clearwater Municipal...
fox13news.com
Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
fox13news.com
Polk County students score free formal wear by promising to avoid ‘risky’ behavior at school events
LAKELAND, Fla. - Homecoming is around the corner for many high school students, and those with a Polk County school ID have a chance to get the perfect outfit for free, thanks to a local organization called "UthImpact." The organization has a store at the Lakeland Square Mall between The...
Comments / 0