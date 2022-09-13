UPDATE: Missing Grantsville teen found

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Grantsville Police Department reports that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located and is safe with her family.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Grantsville teen now kidnapping status

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 / 5:02 PM

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – As of Tuesday, a Grantsville missing person case has been officially reclassified as a kidnapping case.

The Grantsville City Police Department (GCPD) reports that a 14-year-old girl was last seen in Grantsville on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. “in a black shirt and black jeans with rips in the front.”

The agency says she is believed to have left the state with two unknown individuals, one man and one woman.

According to GCPD, she is 4’5″ with brown hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.

Representatives of GCPD ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact them directly at (435) 884-6881 or dial Tooele County Dispatch at (435) 882-5600.

