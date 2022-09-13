Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
wrbl.com
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Connie Aplin
LAGRANGE, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL and Kinetic Credit Union had the pleasure of presenting the Golden Apple Award to Ms. Connie Aplin of Troup County High School. Ms. Aplin is a Family & Consumer Science Teacher with a teaching background of over 30 years. She stated that she enjoys teaching real-life skills that her students will use in the future. She was nominated by a formal student, Devon McCullough, who had these kind words to say about her:
Valley man killed in Lee County vehicle versus motorcycle crash
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man died Friday morning in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Beauregard. The crash occurred between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112 on Lee Road 146. Lee County Corner Daniel Sexton identified the victim as 57-year-old George Paul Shapley Jr. of Valley, Alabama. The crash remains under investigation.
Four Columbus women, first responders serving the community and making history
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— First responders are everyday heroes, serving the community they live in. However, they also serve as models for citizens. WRBL spoke with two out of four women who made history here in Columbus and set a precedent for other women looking to start their career in public safety. The Columbus Fire Department […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Motorcylist dies in Friday morning crash in Beauregard
A motorcyclist died Friday morning in Beauregard on Lee Road 146 between Highway 51 and Lee Road 112. George Paul Shapley Jr, 57, of Valley, collided with a car, said Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton. Shapley was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Lee County EMA had issued a traffic...
Fort Benning: Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr. of the ‘Best Ranger Competition’ passes away at 97
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association. Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition. The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in […]
WTVM
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank announced Thursday that they’ve received a hefty donation from Publix as workers from area Publix stores spent Thursday volunteering at Feeding the Valley’s warehouse. The $50,000 donation will help Feeding the Valley purchase an additional meal sealer for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
WTVM
City of Columbus to hold public meeting on recent safety concerns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several issues with vehicle disturbances on weekends and late evenings at the Columbus Civic Center and South Commons have created concerns for city officials and residents. Columbus officials will host a public meeting on Sept. 15 to discuss safety and security concerns with those parking lots.
Arrests made in shooting of 17-year-old in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenager in Opelika on Thursday. According to a news release from the Opelika Police Department, 20-year-old Eric Stenson Jr. and a 16-year-old juvenile have been arrested in Columbus and will be extradited back to Opelika. Both will be charged […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Wrapping Up in Roanoke, T-Mobile on The Way
2022 went off with a bang in Roanoke, Alabama, just outside The City Menus’ coverage area. Guthrie’s started construction on a new chicken finger restaurant on Hwy 431 near McDonald’s. The company released a statement recently with plans to add 15-20 restaurants across their portfolio. Guthrie’s just opened their latest location in Lanett, Alabama, at 2315 Broad Street, adjacent to I-85. Another Guthrie’s will soon start construction in Peachtree City just north of Aberdeen Parkway off Highway 74.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Lee County
A man driving a motorcycle has been killed in a head-on crash in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old George Shapely of Valley was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash happened on Lee County 146, about six miles south of Opelika.
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Mayor signs proclamation declaring Thursday, September 22 as GSW’s Day of Giving
AMERICUS – On September 15, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). GSW faculty, staff, and students turned out on Gold Force Thursday to witness Mayor Kinnamon sign the proclamation for...
etxview.com
Tallapoosa County Schools to host virtual day
Tallapoosa County Schools will host the school district’s first virtual day of the academic year on Wednesday, September 14. According to the school district, there will be five virtual days spread throughout the 2022-23 school year. The remaining virtual days for Tallapoosa County Schools are as follows:. September 14,...
Waddell Elementary School teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The first One Class At A Time winner for the 2022-2023 school year is a dedicated teacher who often goes above and beyond. Down the halls of Waddell Elementary School we find Terry Tew, a kindergarten teacher with over 30 years of experience. Inside his classroom we find 20 eager and excited little […]
Comments / 0