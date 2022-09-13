Read full article on original website
Candidate Q&A: Kauai Mayor— Michael Roven Poai
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Michael Roven Poai, candidate for Kauai County mayor. His opponent is Derek Kawakami.
I've lived in Hawaii for most of my life — here are my tips on the easiest ways to get around Kauai and why I recommend renting a car
The best option for most visitors in Kauai is to rent a car, but there's also a budget-friendly public bus that covers the island's main roads.
Kauai County Real Property Tax Exemption deadline looming
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The deadline to file 2023 Real Property Tax Exemptions in Kauai County is Sept. 30, 2022, county officials said. Kauai residents who are not currently receiving a home exemption or related tax credit could be eligible to file a claim to reduce the real property taxes on their home.
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway
PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said. Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway,...
Lihue apartment fire leaves 3 people displaced
An apartment in Lihue caught fire which left three people displaced, according to the Kauai Fire Department.
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
