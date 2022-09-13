Read full article on original website
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
WSMV
When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
WSMV
How scammers are targeting EBT accounts - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mom is warning others after the money she had to buy food for her family was stolen. She is just one of hundreds of Tennesseans targeted in just the last month. It is a growing trend targeting those who need help the most.
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
WATE
Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
What to expect this flu season in East Tennessee
The Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department shares what the community can expect this flu season.
Thousands attend 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee was filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returned for the first time in six years. The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show returned to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11. The air show performers included the...
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
WBIR
