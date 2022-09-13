ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage. Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Goats#Snake#The Tennessee Valley Fair#102nd#Nana#Kissel Entertainment#The Little Ponderosa
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

How scammers are targeting EBT accounts - Tonight at 6 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mom is warning others after the money she had to buy food for her family was stolen. She is just one of hundreds of Tennesseans targeted in just the last month. It is a growing trend targeting those who need help the most.
WJHL

These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Thousands attend 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee was filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returned for the first time in six years. The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show returned to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11. The air show performers included the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy