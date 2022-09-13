Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New Hillsborough state attorney argues against Cameron Herrin's 24-year sentence reduction request
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office says convicted street racer Cameron Herrin should not have his 24-year sentence reduced for the Bayshore Boulevard crash that killed a mother and her baby in 2018, despite critical comments made by then-state attorney Andrew Warren. In August, defense attorney John Fitzgibbons...
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian
Hillsborough sheriff sergeant says laws about child detention are up for interpretation in Andrew Joseph III trial
Retired Master Sergeant Todd Anthony said that Florida State Law about detaining children should be up to individual officers.
iontb.com
Police charge man with murder after shooting a motorist causing a fiery crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested 22 year-old Jaylen Shazell and charged him with 1st Degree Felony Murder for the death of 25 year-old Demond Perry. Investigators determined that Shazell was involved in the pursuit of Perry’s white Infiniti shortly before 3 a.m. on February 12, 2022 when Perry reportedly drove off from a local nightclub.
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
Police Seeking St. Petersburg Bank Robbery Suspect
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Just before 2:00 pm on Thursday, a man robbed Hancock Whitney Bank, 100 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. The suspect was wearing a fedora and light blue
floridapolitics.com
SPLC sues Pasco Sheriff for public records on predictive policing program
The predictive policing program places students on a secret list, identifying those who they believe are most likely to commit future crimes. A coalition of civil rights organizations is suing the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for its refusal to provide public records relating to its controversial predictive policing program.
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
Tampa student arrested for lighting another classmate’s clothing on fire
A student at an alternative school in Tampa was arrested for allegedly lighting a fellow classmate's clothing on fire.
Florida Tow Truck Owner Arrested For Stealing Disabled Vehicle
LAKE WALES, Fla. – A tow truck driver in Florida has been arrested for stealing a disabled vehicle, according to police. On June 21, 2022, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen to the Lake Wales Police Department. The owner had left the vehicle parked
1 dead after car crashes into HART bus
One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
15-Year-Old Arrested At Blake High School In Tampa With Loaded Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a 10th-grade student on Wednesday afternoon after he was discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday multiple students were reprimanded by school staff for hanging out in the school stairwell, which
Tampa administrator searches student’s backpack, finds loaded gun in pencil pouch, police say
A Tampa high school student was arrested after police said he brought a loaded gun on campus.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working on
Drunk driver hits Florida Highway Patrol car in Tampa, flees scene, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper was hit by a drunk driver on Thursday morning.
Bay News 9
Opening statements Wednesday in trial of ousted Central Florida guardian
TAMPA, Fla. — Opening statements are scheduled to start on Wednesday in the trial of a former Central Florida guardian. Rebecca Fierle, the professional guardian ousted from hundreds of cases following the death of a ward in her care, is facing charges of abusing and neglecting an incapacitated client.
Mysuncoast.com
Police warn of license plate thieves
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates. This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.
3 teens caught burglarizing cars in Tampa neighborhood, police say
A group of teens linked to several overnight car burglaries in Tampa was arrested early Wednesday, according to authorities.
