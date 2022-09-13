Local police officer facing assault charges has hearing suspended due to ‘conflict of interest’

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Suspended Homestead Borough Police Officer Shawn McMinn declined to comment on a legal case against him as he left the courtroom Tuesday.

He is facing charges of simple assault, harassment, and felony strangulation stemming from an incident with his wife on Sept. 3 in Whitehall.

According to the criminal complaint, McMinn’s wife told officers, “he was squeezing so hard I honestly didn’t think I was going to get away from him.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Channel 11 has confirmed with the Homestead Borough solicitor that McMinn is on administrative leave from the police department.

They had no further comment.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

McMinn’s court hearing Tuesday had to be pushed back because the public defender assigned to represent him is involved in ongoing cases that McMinn is also involved in as a police officer.

The court determined that to be a conflict of interest.

McMinn’s preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 27.

©2022 Cox Media Group