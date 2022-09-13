ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNuLQ_0huAXUsD00

Parents, authorities, and facilities are on edge after over a dozen schools between Texas and California received similar threats of alleged active shooters, forcing lockdowns to go into effect on Tuesday.

Sources tell ABC13 that the same phone number called dispatchers in Texas and reported false claims of active school shooters and alleging there to be victims.

In addition to Houston and Waco, ABC13 sources said false reports were also made in Pflugerville and a fourth Texas school district.

In Houston, Texas, law enforcement said they responded to a reported active shooter at 1 p.m. at Heights High School.

Initially, the caller told police there were 10 victims at the high school, according to investigators.

For safety precautions, Hogg Middle School, Harvard and Travis Elementary School were also issued to go into lockdown, according to Houston ISD.

In a statement at Tuesday's Commissioner's Court, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said two students got into a fight, and there was never a threat of an active shooter, and there were no injuries.

"The security of our students and staff is our top priority," Houston ISD said in a tweet.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement:

"I want to thank Houston Police, Houston Fire, the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office, and Houston ISD for their prompt response at Heights High School. While the reports of an active shooter turned out to be false, we are reminded that student safety and school security are paramount on the minds of students, parents and employees of all school districts. Today's response to the emergency calls reinforces how seriously our first responders take these incidents and illustrates the constant training they undergo to take such quick and responsive action."

It was unclear if anyone had been taken into custody.

SEE ALSO: Heights HS parents drop everything and show up at school amid active shooter fears

Heights High School parents rushed over to campus on Tuesday afternoon, one as far as Humble, to make sure their students were safe after a threat.

In Waco, Texas, authorities responded to a similar report of an active shooter also at about 1 p.m. at Waco High School.

Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, Hillcrest, and Crestview Elementary School were also under lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to Waco ISD.

"Officers and surrounding agencies have cleared Waco High School, and we have confirmed there is no active shooter," Waco police said at 3:40 p.m.

ABC affiliate KXXV reported there was a "large police presence" at the high school.

Waco ISD and police touted their readiness and fast-acting response to the alleged threat.

"This is one of the reasons why we do these trainings. Thankfully this time it was not a (real) threat," Waco police said.

"We saw on social media that there are other cities in this state that are also dealing with this incident," Waco police said.

When asked if these false reports are somehow connected, investigators said they "are not sure."

There were no reported injuries.

In Pflugerville, Texas, a station in Connally High School

In Hollywood, California, Hollywood High School went into lockdown after a caller told police six victims allegedly were shot.

However, after a full lockdown of the campus and a massive search, investigators said no shooting victims were found.

"Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax," said the Los Angeles Unified School District in a tweet.

All students are safe and accounted for, according to Los Angeles Unified School District. Classes resumed at about 11 a.m.

WATCH: Active shooter report at Hollywood High School deemed a 'hoax,' authorities say

Reports of a shooting prompted a campus lockdown Tuesday at Hollywood High School but was later determined to be a hoax, officials said.

In Madera, California, police said a caller told dispatchers that there were three armed people at Nishimoto Elementary School at about 9:30 a.m., forcing the school to go into lockdown.

Jack G. Desmond Middle School and Matilda High School were also put into lockdown due to the alleged threat.

Madera police said they always take these calls seriously and are investigating who made the fake 911 call.

Comments / 194

Marie
6d ago

Satan is after our kids and he will use anyone to bring his will this is why it’s so important we pray over our children and rebuke anything that Satan may have for them . We have to cover our children always wherever they go as well as the teachers the staff etc pray for the schools! It’s so important that we do!

Reply(79)
48
Enigm@
6d ago

I thank God that I pulled my 11th grader out she's doing online schooling and the teachers are phenomenal. Her homeroom teacher calls me regularly as well as my daughter to make sure she's on track and I love that they have such great communication.

Reply(2)
36
Catlady
6d ago

these people are thinking this is a joke. it's so sad this keeps happening. they don't realize the trauma that kids and parents have and now everyone is worried about taking their kids to school. kids need to be safe!

Reply
14
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Magnet Schools#School Security#Education#Heights High School#Hogg Middle School#Harvard#Travis Elementary School#Houston Isd#Houston Fire
KWTX

Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
LOTT, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment

HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
BRYAN, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy