wearegreenbay.com
Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin to get federal funding for additional electric vehicle charging stations along major roadways
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Federal Highway Administration has approved Wisconsin’s plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) initiative. The approval means that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) can now receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure...
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Michigan water levels continue to fall, still above average
(WFRV) – It was just two years ago when record high water levels brought flooding and erosion problems to much of the Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan. Water levels typically increase during the spring and summer months as snowfall and storms bring heavier rains that flow into the lakes. By the autumn and winter, heavier precipitation typically becomes less frequent, and lake effect snow evaporates water from the lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
wearegreenbay.com
WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases back on the rise at 1,097
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,627,905 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,419 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,627,9051,626,622 (+1,283) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,582 (64.7%)3,775,322 (64.7%)
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
wearegreenbay.com
Kwik Trip expands into Michigan, opens first location in UP
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Michigan residents will now be able to enjoy all the amenities only found inside a Kwik Trip without having to cross state lines. According to Kwik Trip’s website, a new location in Ironwood had its grand opening on September 14. This is Kwik Trip’s first Michigan store.
wearegreenbay.com
Several local products to compete in Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest. From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Know the red flags’, Better Business Bureau warns of grandparent scam circulating through Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With college students settling in on campus, many of them are living away from home for the first time and scammers are using that to their advantage with the so-called grandparent scam. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of the scam which results in scammers...
wearegreenbay.com
Spotty rain chances for the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’ll be keeping our eyes on a cold front out west for rain chances as we get into the weekend. Overall, Friday looks nice! Skies will be partly sunny, and the air warm and humid. The highs get into the lower 80s away from the lake. IN THE AFTERNOON a few spotty showers could work into our northern counties.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
wearegreenbay.com
Thunderstorm chances move in this weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds came in today, and that is what gave way to the warm and humid conditions that we saw. Warm and humid conditions continue into tonight. Another warm one for tomorrow, as those southerly winds hang on into the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
wearegreenbay.com
Warmer temperatures return today
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mid and high level clouds will roll across our area Thursday and mix with some hazy sunshine as a veil of wildfire smoke lingers in our atmosphere. The big change for today is the wind direction as south winds kick in from 10 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. That, along with sunshine, will bring highs up around 80 degrees. Lower 70s by Lake Michigan.
wearegreenbay.com
Local artist beautifies Ledgeview’s East River Trail
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Local artist Peter Krsko is working on Ledgeview’s first trail painting, Krsko says he’s hoping to bring joy to the community through his artwork. “People should be proud of the public space where they live, and it’s very important that in every city...
wearegreenbay.com
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
