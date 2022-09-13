ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
JACKSON, MS
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin to get federal funding for additional electric vehicle charging stations along major roadways

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Federal Highway Administration has approved Wisconsin’s plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) initiative. The approval means that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) can now receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Michigan water levels continue to fall, still above average

(WFRV) – It was just two years ago when record high water levels brought flooding and erosion problems to much of the Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan. Water levels typically increase during the spring and summer months as snowfall and storms bring heavier rains that flow into the lakes. By the autumn and winter, heavier precipitation typically becomes less frequent, and lake effect snow evaporates water from the lake.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Lake Michigan#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Beaches#Wfrv#Congress#The U S Epa
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases back on the rise at 1,097

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,627,905 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,419 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,627,9051,626,622 (+1,283) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,582 (64.7%)3,775,322 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Kwik Trip expands into Michigan, opens first location in UP

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Michigan residents will now be able to enjoy all the amenities only found inside a Kwik Trip without having to cross state lines. According to Kwik Trip’s website, a new location in Ironwood had its grand opening on September 14. This is Kwik Trip’s first Michigan store.
IRONWOOD, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Several local products to compete in Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest. From cast iron skillets to yogurt chips, Wisconsinites are pretty interesting when brainstorming ideas to design. The competition is a tradition that highlights...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
EPA
wearegreenbay.com

Spotty rain chances for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’ll be keeping our eyes on a cold front out west for rain chances as we get into the weekend. Overall, Friday looks nice! Skies will be partly sunny, and the air warm and humid. The highs get into the lower 80s away from the lake. IN THE AFTERNOON a few spotty showers could work into our northern counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Thunderstorm chances move in this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds came in today, and that is what gave way to the warm and humid conditions that we saw. Warm and humid conditions continue into tonight. Another warm one for tomorrow, as those southerly winds hang on into the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warmer temperatures return today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Mid and high level clouds will roll across our area Thursday and mix with some hazy sunshine as a veil of wildfire smoke lingers in our atmosphere. The big change for today is the wind direction as south winds kick in from 10 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. That, along with sunshine, will bring highs up around 80 degrees. Lower 70s by Lake Michigan.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Local artist beautifies Ledgeview’s East River Trail

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Local artist Peter Krsko is working on Ledgeview’s first trail painting, Krsko says he’s hoping to bring joy to the community through his artwork. “People should be proud of the public space where they live, and it’s very important that in every city...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy