Hyattsville, MD

fox5dc.com

Prince William County police focus on recruiting female officers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Law enforcement agencies across the country celebrated National Police Woman Day this week. Meanwhile, many departments are facing a shortage of officers. Agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are no exception. Some are turning to social media to attract and encourage women to apply. The...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Man struck on Route 1 in Laurel dies, police say

LAUREL, Md. — A man struck late Thursday night in Laurel died at a hospital, Howard County police said. County police said officers were called around 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was struck by what's believed to have been a Ford Explorer that fled.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

3 hurt in shooting near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station

WASHINGTON - Three people are hurt after a shooting outside of a Metro station in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. on Friday in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue. The shooting happened near the entrance for the Georgia...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged

DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion

CLINTON, Md. - A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!. Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "When I...
CLINTON, MD

