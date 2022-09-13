Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel Maven
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Prince William County police focus on recruiting female officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Law enforcement agencies across the country celebrated National Police Woman Day this week. Meanwhile, many departments are facing a shortage of officers. Agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are no exception. Some are turning to social media to attract and encourage women to apply. The...
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on MD-295 in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Friday morning involving a motorcycle. According to U.S. Park Police, the driver is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. As of 7:30 a.m., MD-295/Baltimore Washington Parkway's...
Wbaltv.com
Man struck on Route 1 in Laurel dies, police say
LAUREL, Md. — A man struck late Thursday night in Laurel died at a hospital, Howard County police said. County police said officers were called around 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard where a man was struck by what's believed to have been a Ford Explorer that fled.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Baltimore County, police say
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say a 39-year-old Baltimore woman died in a three-vehicle crash early this morning in Baltimore County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack said the crash happened on the outer loop on I-695 at Edmondson Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
3 hurt in shooting near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station
WASHINGTON - Three people are hurt after a shooting outside of a Metro station in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported around 1 p.m. on Friday in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue. The shooting happened near the entrance for the Georgia...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged
DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
fox5dc.com
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Laurel; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene late Thursday night in Howard County. The hit-ad-run crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. in the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel. Officers believe the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, "21 of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline,...
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Set To Begin MD 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week and the project is...
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
Three injured after shots fired from car outside of DC Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were injured in a shooting at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station in Northwest Friday afternoon. Police first responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. Police said that all three victims are men and are all “conscious and breathing.” They believe that a car entered the block before […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers arrested, guns seized after pursuit in city ends in Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were seized Friday afternoon after a police pursuit started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County, police said. City police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 12:13 p.m., and police seized...
fox5dc.com
Crash involving motorcycle causes delays on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway
RIVERDALE, Md. - An early morning crash involving motorcycle is causing delays along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash happened between the Beltway and MD 410 in the Riverdale area. Some traffic is able to get by along the left lane, but major backups are expected until...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
fox5dc.com
9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion
CLINTON, Md. - A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!. Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. "When I...
WJLA
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
Comments / 4