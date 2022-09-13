ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess Officials reconsidering options for multimillion dollar courthouse project

By Will Price
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County commissioner Ron Arnold put it bluntly when asked about the reaction of county officials to hearing a potential $18-$25 million pricetag on a new county courthouse.

“I’m not sure that was very well-received by the people in attendance [at Monday’s meeting,]” he said.

The price was discussed at a meeting on Monday between county commissioners and the county council. They are working to evaluate their options, as they look to finalize plans for a project Arnold said has been talked about for years.

Arnold said they are looking to remodel a number of things with the building.

“A complete remodeling,” he said. “What we know we have to do is we have to replace the windows, we have to replace the HVAC.”

He also said the county’s courts are too small, especially when projecting for future population growth.

“The main thing is the courtrooms themselves, the Circuit and the Superior Courts. They took one courtroom and divided it into two, so both of them are grossly undersized for what they need,” he said. “Daviess County is a growing county, unfortunately with that we anticipate more room for court room space, potentially another court, maybe two.”

The additional courtrooms could be a part of a potential expansion of about 10,000-15,000 square feet. Arnold said, given the estimated price, they are looking to determine what to prioritize with the project.

“It’s a good opportunity to meet with the office holders and decide, ‘Okay, for the next 50 or 100 years, what do you see the space requirements are going to be,’ and that’s where we’re at right now,” he said.

Arnold said the construction of the current Daviess County government building, which is across the street from the courthouse and finished in 2020, impacted how they approached this project.

“I think what was learned from that is to do a little more planning up front, and make sure you cross the T’s and dot the I’s before you get started. And I think that has been done on this project,” he said.

He said there is no current timetable for when work will begin, or when plans will be finalized.

