Pasco County, FL

fox13news.com

Port Tampa Bay construction worker killed after 3,000-pound concrete slab fell on him, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly accident at Port Tampa Bay after a construction worker passed away. Investigators said crews were working on replacing the seawall Friday morning. As they were moving a concrete slab, a portion of it – weighing about 3,000 pounds – broke, fell, and landed on the 27-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
TAMPA, FL
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
fox13news.com

'Living the American dream': Truckers honored in Tampa as industry seeks more drivers

TAMPA, Fla. - From labor shortages to higher fuel costs to supply chain issues, truck drivers have been in the thick of it. It's a job that impacts nearly all of us. Some of the country's most experienced truckers were in Tampa on Friday to be honored among the best and safest on the road. It was part of the 2022 International Foodservice Distributors Association Distribution Solutions Conference.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Non-profit, county officials dedicate new affordable housing complex in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities will dedicate a new 20-unit apartment complex built specifically to house working, low-income families. The complex, called Mercy Oaks Apartments and located on North Florida Avenue, is a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that will be rented at below-market rates to working, low-income families.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

