1470 WMBD
Man arrested on gun charges following fight
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed following a fight early Sunday morning. Police say Myriece Byrd, 20, was arrested following a traffic stop near Gilbert Avenue and Mission Road on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID card.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested in overnight Peoria aggravated assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on someone early Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. The suspect, 20-year-old Myriece L. Byrd, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID. At...
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
wjbc.com
Man dead after fatal hotel shooting in Normal
NORMAL – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Twin Cities hotel. According to a release from Normal Police, officers responded to a person shot at the Candlewood Suites on Susan Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man in the parking lot, where they rendered aid.
1470 WMBD
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says the driver in a fatal early morning crash in rural Chillicothe Sunday likely wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Randy Rhodes, Jr., 20, of Chillicothe, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, based on preliminary autopsy results.
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
25newsnow.com
Man identified after fatal crash in Chillicothe Sunday
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man after an early Sunday morning crash. Randy G. Rhodes, Jr., 20, of North Azbell Street, was pronounced dead on scene at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Harwood says Rhodes’ vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
wcbu.org
Man killed in Krause Road crash
Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
1470 WMBD
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested for car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Four people including three juveniles were arrested early Friday morning for allegedly stealing a car — an early use of the city’s new license plate reader cameras. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen at 1:07 a.m. near Sterling Avenue and Vista View Court.
Central Illinois Proud
4 arrested after crashing through barricades, fleeing police on foot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested an adult and three teenagers early Friday morning after they crashed a stolen vehicle and fled the scene, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Officers arrested 21-year-old Sadilya Y. Erving for criminal trespassing to vehicles and resisting/obstructing police. Three teens were...
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Man dead following crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man is dead following an accident near Chillicothe early Sunday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Krause Road in rural Chillicothe. Deputies say a 20-year-old male was found ejected from a vehicle that was believed to be...
1470 WMBD
Autopsy conducted on motorcycle crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the victim of Wednesday evening’s fatal accident involving a motorcycle. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on William Garrett, 40, of Mapleton, indicate multiple blunt force trauma injuries claimed his life. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says the...
25newsnow.com
‘I’m flabbergasted’: Vandals caught at Pekin storefront in surveillance video
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A storeowner arrived at her business last week to find oil thrown on the front windows, and religious symbols drawn on the glass later just days later. Now, she’s sharing video footage of what happened. Megan Matthews is the co-owner of ‘Eye of Newt,’...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man after deadly motorcycle crash
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Mapleton Wednesday. According to a press release, 40-year-old William Garrett died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout his body that were incompatible with life. At approximately 8:30 p.m....
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Peoria
UPDATE (25 News Now) - One person was hit by a car in South Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Police responded to the intersection of W. Lincoln Ave. and S. Western Ave. near the Western Ave. Liquor store at 12:05 a.m. The pedestrian is stable and sustained non-life threatening injuries and...
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule being unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria is being unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland...
starvedrock.media
Henry Man Dies After Crashing His Motorcycle
Before storms rolled in, a motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a man from Henry. Just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon, deputies were called about a Harley Davidson that crashed a couple miles south of Tiskilwa on 1900 E. Street. The 65-year-old rider from Henry, a man, was taken to OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton where he died from his injuries. Nobody was involved in the wreck.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
