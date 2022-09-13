ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

KAAL-TV

Albert Lea celebrates Mexican Independence Day Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea is celebrating Mexican Independence Day on Friday. The event is being held at Central Park from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It’s being put on by Albert Lea Main Street Program, Albert Lea Parks and Rec, Albert Lea Select Foods, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi accident is blocking a stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning.Shortly before 6 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed crews working the scene on the highway near Civic Center Drive. It appears the accident is blocking traffic. Details are limited. Check back for updates. 
KIMT

I-90 bridges in Austin to be reconstructed in $25M project

AUSTIN, Minn. - The I-90 bridges in Austin will soon get a much-needed facelift. The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a $25M project will go toward reconstructing eight bridges on I-90. “The project includes ramp connection and traffic signal improvements associated with the bridges, construction of a network of...
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester

If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site

(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

IA worker’s condition unknown after 40-foot fall onto rocks

(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Fredericksburg, Iowa man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from the edge of a Byron quarry Tuesday. At about 10:59 a.m., Olmsted County deputies, Byron first responders, and Mayo Clinic were dispatched to the 11,000 block of County Road 25 SW, where Olmsted Aggregate is based, for a report that a drill operator fell 40 feet down a quarry wall and hit his head.
BYRON, MN
KAAL-TV

Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County

(ABC 6 News) – A deceased female body was recovered from the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a passerby noted the body in the river at approximately 11:06 a.m. and phoned the authorities. The body was found near...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border. It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RFD responds to fire at Days Inn Hotel

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Days Inn Hotel, 3595 Commercial Drive SW in Rochester at approximately 6:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. RFD arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a third story window on the rear of the building....
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Potbelly Sandwich Shop in downtown Rochester to close

(ABC 6 News) – A well-known sandwich shop in downtown Rochester is closing. According to its Facebook page, Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s last day at the downtown location will be September 23. Business owners say the last three years have been “fraught with struggle, including persistent and complex workforce...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Mankato police searching for suspect in Friday morning shooting

UPDATE: Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting Friday morning that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at Mayo Clinic in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety said Bashir Mohamed is believed to have been involved in a shooting before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Echo Street.
MANKATO, MN

