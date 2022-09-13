Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea celebrates Mexican Independence Day Friday
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea is celebrating Mexican Independence Day on Friday. The event is being held at Central Park from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It’s being put on by Albert Lea Main Street Program, Albert Lea Parks and Rec, Albert Lea Select Foods, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.
NEXT Drive: Semi accident blocks Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi accident is blocking a stretch of Highway 52 near Rochester Thursday morning.Shortly before 6 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed crews working the scene on the highway near Civic Center Drive. It appears the accident is blocking traffic. Details are limited. Check back for updates.
KIMT
I-90 bridges in Austin to be reconstructed in $25M project
AUSTIN, Minn. - The I-90 bridges in Austin will soon get a much-needed facelift. The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a $25M project will go toward reconstructing eight bridges on I-90. “The project includes ramp connection and traffic signal improvements associated with the bridges, construction of a network of...
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Jackknifed Semi Causes Travel Delays in Rochester Thursday morning
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday morning. The semi rolled over near the Hwy 52 and Civic Center drive exit. The driver was conscious and not injured according to Rochester Police. The semi was filled with turkeys which have been moved off the...
Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site
(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
KAAL-TV
MN GOP Gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen to host ‘meet-and-greet’ in Rochester Sunday
Jensen will host a ‘meet and greet’ at Kathy’s Pub, 307 Broadway Ave. S from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Street and ramp parking is free on Sundays. There will be time for questions and discussions. Jensen will challenge Democratic Governor Tim Walz in the state’s marquee race...
KAAL-TV
IA worker’s condition unknown after 40-foot fall onto rocks
(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Fredericksburg, Iowa man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from the edge of a Byron quarry Tuesday. At about 10:59 a.m., Olmsted County deputies, Byron first responders, and Mayo Clinic were dispatched to the 11,000 block of County Road 25 SW, where Olmsted Aggregate is based, for a report that a drill operator fell 40 feet down a quarry wall and hit his head.
KAAL-TV
Female body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
(ABC 6 News) – A deceased female body was recovered from the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a passerby noted the body in the river at approximately 11:06 a.m. and phoned the authorities. The body was found near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
Shelter in place order due to shooting in Mankato
UPDATE: The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time. The following is a previous version of this story. A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a...
KIMT
Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border. It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man who 40 feet into rock pile still in critical condition
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Days Inn Hotel
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Days Inn Hotel, 3595 Commercial Drive SW in Rochester at approximately 6:48 a.m. Wednesday morning. RFD arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a third story window on the rear of the building....
KAAL-TV
Potbelly Sandwich Shop in downtown Rochester to close
(ABC 6 News) – A well-known sandwich shop in downtown Rochester is closing. According to its Facebook page, Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s last day at the downtown location will be September 23. Business owners say the last three years have been “fraught with struggle, including persistent and complex workforce...
KAAL-TV
Mankato police searching for suspect in Friday morning shooting
UPDATE: Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting Friday morning that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at Mayo Clinic in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety said Bashir Mohamed is believed to have been involved in a shooting before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Echo Street.
Comments / 0