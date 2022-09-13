Effective: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest, west central and western Maine and northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO