RLCJ Cooke
3d ago
As usual another situation that will blow up in the US. Not all people entering the US are about the right. Additional crime is coming along with some people. US this time has bit off more than they can chew. For Real
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
WOWO News
Indiana Attorney General Kicks Off Seven State Border Security Summit
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita kicked off 7-state summit focused on border security and illegal immigration. The Attorney General Thursday delivered opening remarks at the We Are All Border States Summit, a forum sponsored by the sheriffs’ associations of seven Midwestern states. The event, which runs through the end of the day today (Friday), is jointly sponsored by sheriffs’ associations from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Participants attended sessions focused on such issues as how law enforcement can best fight criminal activities and other problems that originate along the border such as cartel violence, human trafficking and the fentanyl crisis. A statement from the attorney general’s office highlights that the partnerships among the states are key to reducing crime and violence going forward, as well as pressuring federal officials to fulfill their responsibilities to secure the border.
buildingindiana.com
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Family services agency bracing for influx of new babies due to abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion has organizations who work to support new mothers and young children bracing for an influx of babies into their system. Places like The Villages of Indiana say they have their work cut out for them. Shannon Schumacher, CEO of The...
WISH-TV
Abortion rights groups vow continued fight as near-total ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Abortion rights supporters on Thursday said Indiana’s new abortion ban will be their number one target in November. The new law took effect at midnight after a judge declined to put it on hold, citing an upcoming hearing on Monday. Abortion is now illegal in the state of Indiana except in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, or to prevent the death of or serious physical injury to the mother. The rape and incest exceptions expire 10 weeks into the pregnancy while the fatal fetal abnormalities exception runs out at 20 weeks or once the fetus becomes viable, whichever happens first.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 4,440 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
Some Indiana lawmakers pushing to expand contraception access
INDIANAPOLIS – With the state’s near-total ban on abortion set to take effect Thursday, a bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers want to expand access to contraception. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills or patches to women age 18 and older after administering a health screening. Those patients would not need to […]
WISH-TV
Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock
Sunday, September 18 at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Road Indianapolis IN 46228, Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock and church are hosting National Back to Church Day. Service starts at 10:30am and festivities start at 12pm and run to 4pm featuring national recording artist Randy Westson and Judah Band. There will be a IU Health fair where screenings will take place. You can register at lovelwcc.org.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
warricknews.com
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
thebutlercollegian.com
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
wfft.com
Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
Whitestown's SHEIN facility bringing hundreds of jobs, $175 million economic impact
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The planned SHEIN plant in Whitestown will generate around $175 million a year and create more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022. That's according to a new study by Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor with IU's Kelley School of Business. SHEIN is an...
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
