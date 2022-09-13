Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.

1 DAY AGO