Meghan McCain Claps Back At Sherri Shepherd & “Toxic Mean Girl” Daytime Talk Culture: “She’s Looking For Publicity”

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the latter went on Watch What Happens Live and said McCain was the only The View co-host she was not close with. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM talk show, McCain took the opportunity to hit back at Shepherd’s comments.

“I don’t know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show like 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don’t know why anyone is under the impression that we’re close friends,” McCain said on the September 13th episode of Andy Cohen Live , which you can watch in the video above.

The political commentator said she was aware that Shepherd “has a new show coming out” and “she’s looking for publicity,” adding, “A really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me. I tend to fight more these days with people like Kari Lake — we’re talking about people that are running for governor of Arizona.”

McCain continued, “The thing that makes me the most sad about it is [that] The View is really hard and I think anyone who’s done it knows how hard it is. There’s also this toxic mean girl reputation that’s not only with The View , but in daytime talk in general and I wish we would all just stop, there’s no need to be nasty.”

The conservative personality said that Shepherd had taken jabs at her “multiple times” while she was on The View and she doesn’t “understand it.”

“I don’t know why anyone would be under the impression I’m close friends with her, obviously we are not and I’m not up in my feelings about it. I never think about her at all,” McCain explained. “It just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do in a very strange way to start your new talk show that’s supposed to be light and positive for women to like trash someone and I know what she’s doing. I mean, we’re all smart. She’s like, throwing shade and making it a point to say like, ‘All the alumni at The View get along and braid each other’s hair and go to sleepovers except Meghan.'”

Watch Sherri Shepherd’s shade at Meghan McCain on WWHL below.

I don't want to see Meghan McCain again. She Showed up an Showed out. I didn't like it. Let her be maybe get a podcast or something I don't listen to podcasts. I see no need.

Meghan McCain is such a petty witch. All said was that she wasn't close to McCain & she gets an attitude. She said she was in high when Sherry Shepherd was on the view, well Sherry Shepherd looks younger than her ashcan. Witch with a "B"

Someone asked Shepherd who of the previous hosts she wasn’t close to, she said McCain, and McCain is now upset Shepherd said so because they were never friendly? 🤦‍♀️

