Read full article on original website
Related
menifee247.com
Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs
A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. makes major drug bust while being filmed by "Cops" camera crew
The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show. At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
Suspects in custody, gambling machines recovered after police search illegal 'slap house' in OC
Police cracking down on illegal gambling dens sounds like something out of the Prohibition Era, but that's what happened in Westminster this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
z1077fm.com
Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms
On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
Fontana Herald News
Armed convicted felon is arrested after lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga
An armed convicted felon was arrested after a lethal force encounter in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 11, Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies conducted a proactive area check looking for James Webster, a 47-year-old Ontario resident, who was believed to be in the area of 9th Street and Grove Avenue. Webster had three outstanding arrest warrants for charges including drugs and weapons, and was believed to be armed.
Boy, 15, arrested in connection with overdose death at Hollywood high school
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 15-year-old girl at a Los Angeles high school earlier this week, police said. The boy was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter Thursday morning, two days after two 15-year-old girls had apparent overdoses at Helen Bernstein High School in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place in Hollywood Tuesday evening.
Tattooed mystery man has been hospitalized for 3 days in LA; officials ask for help IDing patient
A man with distinctive tattoos was admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles. Officials don't know who he is.
foxla.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside may be connected to more crimes: police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Riverside back in May, according to police. Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, and Roderick Johnson, 39, of. , were arrested this week. SUGGESTED: 4th Riverside home invasion in 5 weeks. According to police,...
Canyon News
16 People Charged In EBT Fraud Scheme
CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on September 6, that 16 people were charged in a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) fraud, where funds intended for families in need were illegally siphoned away from them at a large cost to taxpayers. “Stealing hundreds of thousands of...
Infectious disease specialist discusses recent increase in polio cases
The U.S. has now joined the World Health Organization's list of countries where polio is circulating. New York recently declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed and the virus was detected in the wastewater in several of its counties. Now, doctors here in the Coachella Valley say they're concerned and The post Infectious disease specialist discusses recent increase in polio cases appeared first on KESQ.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California
An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
KESQ
Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death
A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
South LA Man Gets 10 Years in Drug Distribution Case
A South Los Angeles man was sentenced Tuesday to 121 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and methamphetamine from a local storefront he operated.
newyorkbeacon.com
New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘
New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
Teen found dead at Bernstein High School in High School, 3 others hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet
One teenage girl died, and three other teenagers were hospitalized after they were found to have overdosed at a school in Hollywood and a nearby park.All the teenagers are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, where two of the teens were found. The park is less than a mile from Bernstein High School, where two girls had also overdosed, including a girl whose body was found in a bathroom.The grim discoveries were made by a parent who was concerned his stepdaughter had not come home. He had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m., and...
Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash flood
San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.
NBC News
464K+
Followers
55K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2