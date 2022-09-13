ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s Dallas Turner: Not a dirty hit on Texas QB Quinn Ewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKo74_0huAW21V00

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner defended his hit that injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, saying Tuesday it was a clean blow and he was stunned to be penalized.

Ewers threw the ball out of the end zone late in the first quarter during Saturday’s game against Alabama and Turner’s ensuing hit drove the quarterback’s left shoulder into the turf. Ewers exited with a sprained left clavicle and published reports indicate he will miss approximately four to six weeks.

“Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers, honestly,” Turner told reporters on Tuesday. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery. But it was just a QB hit, and that’s how I looked at it. No intent to hurt him or nothing like that. No dirty play, nothing.”

Ewers was off to a hot start, hitting 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards before departing due to the injury. Texas finished the drive with a touchdown and eventually lost the game 20-19.

The biggest shock to Turner was seeing the penalty flag on the turf.

“Yeah, I was very surprised to see a flag after that,” Turner said. “But that’s football. Just gotta adjust to the game and just learn from it.”

Turner has six tackles in two games this season. A year ago, he excelled with 8.5 sacks as a freshman.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Houston, AL
State
Washington State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

It has been well-known for a while that former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. Though nothing is imminent yet, the latest poll indicates that Walker is behind his opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The latest Quinnipiac poll for the Georgia Senate shows that 52...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Hit#American Football#Washin
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy addresses 'upset alert' status for Michigan State in Week 3

Greg McElroy has questions about Michigan State. The former Alabama quarterback addressed his concerns on his Always College Football podcast. “At some point, now that the competition is starting to increase just a little bit, you’ve got to get a little bit more consistency out of your QB,” McElroy explained.
EAST LANSING, MI
theScore

Oklahoma games vs. Georgia, Tennessee postponed until Sooners join SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Oklahoma’s regular-season games against Southeastern Conference teams will have to wait until the Sooners are officially a conference member. The SEC said Wednesday it has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone home-and-home games scheduled for the next two seasons. The second meetings with both teams were scheduled for after Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12 Conference and start playing in the SEC in 2025.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
On3.com

5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire

In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy