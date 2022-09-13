Read full article on original website
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Opportunistic Waterville Football Beats MDI 26-20 [PHOTOS]
The Waterville Panthers Football Team came to Bar Harbor and beat MDI 26-20 on Friday night, September 16th, taking advantage of MDI's turnovers and blocking a punt. MDI will look at the film of the game and think that they should have won the game if they had done a better job of hanging onto the ball.
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Rallies to Tie John Bapst 3-3
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team rallied to tie John Bapst 3-3 in Bangor on Wednesday, September 14th in Bangor. Down 2-0, Ellsworth rallied to tie the score at 2-2 and then to a 3-3 draw scoring the tying goal with less than a minute in regulation. Addison Atherton score the...
WDEA AM 1370
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0
The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
MDI Volleyball Defeats GSA 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team defeated George Stevens Academy 3-0 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Tuesday, September 13th. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-23 MDI Stat Leaders:. Addy Boyce: 12 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 1 dig. Hailey Vogell: 1 ace, 8 kills. Lexi Tozier:...
MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1
The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]
One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Lincoln teen located
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Police are asking for helping finding a missing Lincoln teenager. Here’s a picture of the 15-year-old girl they say was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say her mom wanted to share this picture of her. If you have seen her or have any information...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
newscentermaine.com
Jean 'Duke' Dulac, beloved Maine barber, has died at 88
For decades, his informal political polls gained national attention for their accuracy. He opened Duke's Rotary Barber Shop in Augusta in the 1960s.
penbaypilot.com
Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch
ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
mainebiz.biz
UMaine plan to convert iconic buildings into campus hotel moves forward
Two of the oldest buildings on the University of Maine campus in Orono will undergo a $28 million transformation to become an 95-room boutique hotel, thanks to a public-private partnership forged by the university, a Chicago investment management firm, and a Philadelphia real estate development company. Harrison Street, a Chicago...
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
nerej.com
Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio
Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
