Patriots listed as betting favorites to beat Steelers on the road
Even after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites heading into Acrisure Stadium against a Steelers team that just made the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals cough up five turnovers in a 23-20 victory. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up three takeaways on the road against the Dolphins in a 20-7 loss.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Matthew Judon spits on Patriots’ ‘moral victories’ ahead of Week 2 tilt vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to flush away Week 1. New England lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, on Sunday. Not only did they lose by multiple scores, but the Patriots looked sloppy and unprepared throughout the Week 1 loss. Judon was one of...
New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady
Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick
The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to take on the Steelers in a Week 2 NFL matchup between two AFC powers. The Pats took an L at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 opener. The Steelers, on the other hand, got the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots
“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
NFL insider Sal Paolantonio says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is first-ballot Hall of Famer
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his flaws and his share of critics, both in Pittsburgh and around the league. But there is also no denying how impressive his overall head coaching resume is, and one prominent NFL insider (and Hall of Fame voter) believes it is good enough to make him a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats
FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
Why Steelers fans should still hate Bill Belichick and the Patriots
Adam Crowley and Colin Dunlap of Audacy’s “Fourth Down In The Steel City” podcast talked about the Steelers - Patriots rivalry and why Steelers fans shouldn’t forget spygate and the early 2000s AFC Championship Game losses.
