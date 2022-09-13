ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots listed as betting favorites to beat Steelers on the road

Even after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites heading into Acrisure Stadium against a Steelers team that just made the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals cough up five turnovers in a 23-20 victory. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up three takeaways on the road against the Dolphins in a 20-7 loss.
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
FOX Sports

New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: 'It's over' for Bill Belichick, Patriots without Tom Brady

Coming off a preseason during which their offense looked lackluster, at best, the New England Patriots opened the regular season with a 20-7 loss at the Miami Dolphins that did little to silence concerns previously voiced by fans and critics. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has famously earned six Super...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick

The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to take on the Steelers in a Week 2 NFL matchup between two AFC powers. The Pats took an L at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 opener. The Steelers, on the other hand, got the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Yardbarker

Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots

“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
NBC Sports

Curran: Week 2 vs. Steelers is close to a must-win game for Pats

FOXBORO -- First one to 10 points wins this Sunday in Pittsburgh? Could be. And it could be that way for a while for your New England Patriots as a seemingly stout defense will be charged with holding down opponents until The Collaboration figures out what it wants its offense to be about how it wants Mac Jones to carry things out.
