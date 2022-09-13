Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
WRAL
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
Man arrested after Raleigh police said he unintentionally shot and killed another man outside Triangle Town Center Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police officers arrested the man suspected of unintentionally shooting and killing another man Friday in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue. Barri Rogers, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Ahmad Nasir Dimetrius Johnson. Johnson, 21, died at the hospital,...
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
WECT
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is searching for two vehicles in connection the theft of a large amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition. Per an ATF alert, the ammo was stolen from freight line shipping containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham. “Individuals responsible...
WRAL
Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close
RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
WRAL
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
WRAL
Sheriff: Police shooting justified as car used as weapon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A police officer in South Carolina shot and killed a man who slammed his stolen car into the officer's door as he got out to try to arrest him after a nearly 30-minute chase, a sheriff said. The man killed was not armed, but York County...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Raleigh
Nachos, tacos, tequila, margaritas, and enchiladas are some of my favorite things. I love Mexican food, and I also know where all the best Mexican restaurants in Raleigh are. The best places are spread throughout the city, so no matter where you are, I promise you will have one nearby.
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
