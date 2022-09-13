ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara , and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why.

@eden.stander

Its always a new mascara from me haha but this time I don’t think I’ll be changing it 🤩 #33333 #mascara

♬ original sound – Pakthapeon

First off, this TikTok from @eden.stander . Just look at those lashes! They’re so thick, defined, long, lifted and separated.

One Amazon shopper wrote, “Hands down [the] best mascara I’ve ever used and I’m very picky. I have naturally long lashes and these make them look like falsies. And [it’s] super easy to build and remove.”

The Milani formula provides up to 24 hours of wear, sans clumping or smudging. Plus, the brush’s hourglass shape grabs onto every lash to make sure you apply a thick, even coat of product. And if your eyelashes are nonexistent unless you’re wearing mascara, don’t fret, this extra-black formula will make your eyelashes appear super bold.

If you somehow need even more convincing, the Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara contains castor oil , which is known to hydrate, strengthen, thicken and lengthen eyelashes and eyebrow hairs. Get yourself a mascara that also makes your lashes healthy!

@mikaylanogueira

The @Milani ANTI GRAVITY mascara gives me LENGTH, CURL, and VOLUME!🤩 #Milani #MilaniPartner #AntiGravityMascara @Ulta Beauty

♬ original sound – Mikayla Nogueira

This mascara covers all the bases in terms of formula, color and brush. For the cherry on top, Mikayla Nogueira also loves this game-changing product. You can see the results as soon as she swipes on a coat of Milani’s mascara . You know a product is worth the purchase when the TikTok beauty queen herself vouches for it.

Shop the Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara and you’ll never wonder why you have clumps, raccoon eyes or lackluster lashes ever again. With the formula costing just $10 on Amazon, you know what to do!

RELATED: This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale



Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara $9.99

Buy Now

There’s a reason why this mascara has gone viral on TikTok and earned a 4.2-star overall rating on Amazon. Shoppers simply cannot get enough of the incredible formula.

“It’s my new everyday mascara . I have very light lashes, but this mascara makes them look full and long,” raved one five-star reviewer.

“This mascara gives separation and lift!” wrote another shopper. “Looks like falsies and is loaded with castor oil so it’s good for your lashes. Wears better than the expensive brands from Sephora.”

This vegan, cruelty-free mascara pulls out all the stops to make sure your eyelashes look extra voluminous, lifted, long and bold. Put down the expensive mascara that hasn’t been showing instant results and pick up your tube of Milani’s $10 Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0huAV3s100

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say These $13 Leggings Are ‘Like Slipping Into a Cotton Ball’—& They’re on Sale

Now that it’s the fall season, it’s almost time to bundle up with several different layers of clothing. So, to make things easier, we’ve been searching far and wide for the clothes you absolutely need in your closet. It’s time to meet the pair of leggings you simply won’t want to take off: Satina’s High Waisted Leggings. First, let’s start with the fact that they’re on sale for 15 percent off, costing just $13 a piece. You’re going to want to add them to your cart ASAP, though make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this amazing deal....
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’ With This Top-Rated Serum—& It’s on Sale For 12 More Hours

If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?! Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you can opt for, but there actually aren’t too many completely vegan and hormone-free concoctions out there. Enter Vegamour’s vegaLASH Volumizing Serum. It’s made with plant actives that,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
shefinds

5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face

This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t ‘Spend Time’ With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Issues With Tristan

Mom’s turn. Khloé Kardashian loves her kids so much after her surrogate baby’s birth. The Good American founder took to social media to defend the time spent with her kids. Khloé fired back at a social media user who doubted her close relationship with her kids. “When do you spend time with your kids?” the social media user asked in a comment on a fan page of Khloe on Monday, Septemeber 12, 2022. “When they are awake baby doll,” Khloé replied. An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over her and Tristan’s son. “Khloe and Tristan have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falsies#Vegan#Maybelline#Lash Sensational Mascara
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
StyleCaster

Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This $30 Retinol Cream From Amazon “Works Just as Well as High-end Skincare” — & It’s Currently Over 40% Off

When you think it’s time to add retinol into your skincare routine, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of retinol products on the market — and all of them are a bit pricey. But according to over 2,700 reviewers, one affordable retinol product on Amazon can compete with the rest, and it’s currently on sale for just under $17. The Remedial Pax Day & Night Retinol & Collagen Moisturizer banishes fine lines just as effectively as more high-end brands. It restores skin elasticity and tone with its 5 percent hyaluronic acid, green tea, and aloe vera. And vitamin E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Most Unflattering Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional MUAs

Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Tino & Rachel From ‘The Bachelorette’ Have a Wild Twist Ahead—Here’s What Happens

After he received Rachel’s First Impression Rose, Bachelor Nation members are wondering how far Tino from The Bachelorette 2022 makes it and if he’ll follow a past pattern of First Impression Rose recipients who win The Bachelorette. Tino is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Scalp Oil Is a ‘Life Changer’ For Dandruff & Irritation—’Relieved Itching Immediately’

If you’ve been dealing with the annoyance of a dry, itchy head, it’s likely time to start prioritizing your scalp health. The skin on our scalp is deserving of just as much attention as the rest of the body, we just tend to forget it amidst our ongoing hair care and skincare regimens. Declining to care for your scalp can lead to dandruff, irritation, and even possibly inflame eczema further, which is why it’s vital to set aside a few minutes each week to tend to it. Start your scalp journey with Balmond’s Scalp Oil, a natural, vegan formula packed full...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Pore-Blurring Primer Went So Viral on TikTok, Sephora Can’t Keep It In Stock

As a dry-skin girlie, I generally look past any “pore-reducing” products because enlarged pores just aren’t one of my issues. Well, it turns out I was missing out this entire time. Or maybe Caliray’s So Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer is just that good. I’m a big fan of the brand’s other products so when I received the primer, I gave it a shot. And I haven’t stopped wearing it since. It turns out, I’m not the only one impressed with the skin-blurring formula. TikTokers went crazy for it. So crazy in fact, it sold out at Sephora. Here’s the deal....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy