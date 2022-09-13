GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO