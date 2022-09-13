ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Chance

Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Do-it-yourself tattoos and robot nail salons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are tattoo artists and manicurists facing the same future as blacksmiths and switchboard operators?. Brad Spakowitz looks at a new way to get a tattoo. It’s painless and you can apply it yourself! And no, it doesn’t wash off with soap and water.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Big weekend at Lambeau Field

For today... look for a mix of sun & clouds overall. T. Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping students pursue college. A Green Bay organization is helping families achieve an American dream that's out of reach for many. Ashwaubenon's 150th birthday. Updated: 14 hours ago. Thursday night's fireworks show celebrating Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Walk for Wildlife this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday, Sept. 17, you can help raise money for orphaned and injured animals. Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Dr., in Green Bay is hosting its annual Walk for Wildlife. It starts at 8 A.M., and families stroll down a scenic two-and-a-half mile trail or a quarter-mile paved walk for strollers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay church break-in caught on camera

A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lambeau unveils new concessions menu

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
GREEN BAY, WI
AdWeek

Green Bay Anchor Sarah Thomsen Recovering from Severe Concussion

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Viewers of WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin may have been wondering what happened to anchor and reporter Sarah Thomsen, who has been off the air for months.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person who broke into a Green Bay church is being sought by police. Investigators hope an image from security video will lead to an arrest. The burglary was a shock to the pastor at Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, which just opened on Green Bay’s near-west side. The church on the 500-block of S. Oakdale Ave. just held its first Sunday service last weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Community First Fox Cities Marathon runners, on their mark, get set

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - About 3,500 runners are expected to take part in Community First Fox Cities Marathon events over the weekend -- plus another 1,800 volunteers handing out water and Gatorade and cheering on the runners. The 26.2-mile race goes all over the Fox Cities, starting in Menasha on...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances

Luke Combs, Train, construction, and Bears fans making the drive. It might be tough to find a parking space with so much going on. Luke Combs concerts at the Resch, a free Train concert outside Lambeau Field, and the Packers home opener against the Bears. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry

APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
APPLETON, WI
NewsBreak
Cars
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Manitowoc neighborhood’s beautiful transformation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past decade, a Manitowoc neighborhood has transformed. It’s all thanks to one man who inspired neighbors to join him in the effort. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to the scenic Lakeside Boulevard Neighborhood. Dennis and Debbie Hardy spent 40 years...
MANITOWOC, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE

