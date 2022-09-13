ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

12 News

Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man shot by officer after suspected domestic violence call, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect was injured in a shooting involving Mesa police Monday night. Mesa police said around 6 p.m., officers received a frantic 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend was being physical with her and was threatening her with a weapon near Country Club and Broadway roads.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Juvenile killed after off-road vehicle rolls over in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police say a juvenile was killed Monday after their off-road vehicle rolled over near 179th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Two juveniles were riding in the side-by-side vehicle before it turned, police say, and one of the occupants sustained fatal injuries. The other juvenile was...
SURPRISE, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Person
Christopher Clark
12 News

Suspect arrested after Phoenix road-rage shootout

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic dispute in Phoenix escalated to gun violence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Caleb Santillanes, 21, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for his alleged involvement in a shootout that occurred near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man fatally struck by car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was fatally struck by a car in south Phoenix Friday morning, police say. The crash occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Baseline Road and 7th Avenue. Officers say the man was lying on the road when they arrived on the scene. Officers learned that the driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Dui
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

1 man, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in west Phoenix Tuesday night. When officers responded to the shooting call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, they found Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale Tuesday evening. The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found a...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
12 News

Teen arrested in deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers were called to the mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

