Read full article on original website
Related
Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say. Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Investigators said...
Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in West Phoenix. Suspected shooter captured by police
PHOENIX — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in West Phoenix Monday afternoon, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called to the scene near 27th Avenue and Washington Street around 3 p.m. Authorities said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
Man shot by officer after suspected domestic violence call, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A domestic violence suspect was injured in a shooting involving Mesa police Monday night. Mesa police said around 6 p.m., officers received a frantic 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend was being physical with her and was threatening her with a weapon near Country Club and Broadway roads.
Juvenile killed after off-road vehicle rolls over in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police say a juvenile was killed Monday after their off-road vehicle rolled over near 179th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Two juveniles were riding in the side-by-side vehicle before it turned, police say, and one of the occupants sustained fatal injuries. The other juvenile was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chandler police looking for scammer who stole thousands from elderly woman
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman earlier this year by tricking her into paying for car repairs that he failed to perform. On May 23, the victim reported a man coming to her door claiming to be an...
Police identify body found near Phoenix trail, investigation ongoing
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after receiving a call that someone found human remains early Saturday morning. On Sunday, Phoenix police identified the victim as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Officers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning and located a body of a deceased adult inside a...
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
Goodyear woman died from injuries after crashing into garage at a home
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman has died after crashing through a wall of a home in Goodyear, police said. Officers first responded to a residence in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane around 2:40 p.m. for a call of a woman in crisis. Family members told police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect arrested after Phoenix road-rage shootout
PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested after a traffic dispute in Phoenix escalated to gun violence Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Caleb Santillanes, 21, has been booked into the Maricopa County jail for his alleged involvement in a shootout that occurred near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Man fatally struck by car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was fatally struck by a car in south Phoenix Friday morning, police say. The crash occurred around 9:26 a.m. on Baseline Road and 7th Avenue. Officers say the man was lying on the road when they arrived on the scene. Officers learned that the driver...
'Walked into a kid smoking a blunt': New recording shows lack of oversight at Phoenix group home
PHOENIX — In May of this year, Amelia Lopez told 12News she went into a meeting with North Star Independent Living Services CEO Tom Delehanty. She said human resources was not going to be present, so she decided to record the meeting for her own protection. The meeting was...
Guns, drugs, ammo found in Phoenix group home days before resident fatally shot
PHOENIX — A rifle, guns converted into fully automatic weapons, a firearm hidden inside of a teddy bear, magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and a blue vial filled with pills believed to be synthetic fentanyl. That's what Phoenix police officers found inside of a room where teenagers in state care are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
'Just not acceptable': Flight crews concerned over number of attacks by passengers on planes
PHOENIX — We've all seen the viral videos showing the chaos onboard hundreds of flights 30,000 feet in the air. Aggressive flyers on commercial planes cussing, spitting and even attacking other passengers or flight attendants. They are called "unruly passengers" according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In 2021, the...
1 man, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in west Phoenix Tuesday night. When officers responded to the shooting call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, they found Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the...
Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale Tuesday evening. The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix police rescue injured Peregrine falcon found while responding to call
PHOENIX — A report about a suspicious vehicle isn't anything out of the ordinary for two Phoenix police officers. But on one particular call, there was something unusual that would capture their attention. Sitting in a gutter of a Phoenix street appeared to be an injured Peregrine falcon. The...
A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box
PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
Teen arrested in deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers were called to the mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road...
Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy
TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1