SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO