Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
Sumter prepares for evangelical event
SUMTER, S.C. — After nearly two years of planning, the Follow Me Crusade is coming to Sumter. The event starts on Monday night at 7 p.m. with a prayer session and will continue through Thursday. "It's so exciting! Some of us haven't been sleeping," steering committee member Hope Turner...
Kershaw County preparing for citizen input on recreation
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The potential for more parks, walking trails, and recreation could be on the horizon for residents in Kershaw County. The county is hosting three meetings that will provide citizens the chance to speak up about what they want to see in their community. "We did...
'Wrongly terminated': Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
Kershaw County celebrating Adult Education Week
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The City of Camden during their last City Council meeting provided a proclamation to Kershaw County Adult Education team at the Kershaw County School District declaring September 19th-23rd Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. "Adult education, it's bigger than students coming to night school," Director...
Celebrating the 7th annual Senior Service Day
CAMDEN, S.C. — It's Senior Service Day for non-profit Caring for Aging Beauties. That means spending the day honoring and helping those over 65 years old. "It started back in 2016," says Caring For Aging Beauties Founder Kesha L Hayes. Hayes says over 150 volunteers spend their day going...
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
Results in for special elections held Tuesday in Chapin, Elloree and Norway
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Results from special elections are in for town council members that were held on Tuesday, September 13. Two of the elections relied on write-in candidates and one election only had one person file. Elloree Council District Two won by Lakeisha P. Ellison with 7 votes. Norway...
