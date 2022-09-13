ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter prepares for evangelical event

SUMTER, S.C. — After nearly two years of planning, the Follow Me Crusade is coming to Sumter. The event starts on Monday night at 7 p.m. with a prayer session and will continue through Thursday. "It's so exciting! Some of us haven't been sleeping," steering committee member Hope Turner...
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Health
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County celebrating Adult Education Week

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The City of Camden during their last City Council meeting provided a proclamation to Kershaw County Adult Education team at the Kershaw County School District declaring September 19th-23rd Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. "Adult education, it's bigger than students coming to night school," Director...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Celebrating the 7th annual Senior Service Day

CAMDEN, S.C. — It's Senior Service Day for non-profit Caring for Aging Beauties. That means spending the day honoring and helping those over 65 years old. "It started back in 2016," says Caring For Aging Beauties Founder Kesha L Hayes. Hayes says over 150 volunteers spend their day going...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients

SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcso#Android#Crimestoppers#P3 Tips
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy