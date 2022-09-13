ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

$500K renovations coming to Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A local park in Blythewood is about to get a whole lot nicer. You've probably noticed that Doko Meadows Park in the Midlands has been gaining some improvements over the last eight months, to security and infrastructure, with new gates, cameras, tag readers and fencing. Turns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythewood, SC
Blythewood, SC
Society
News19 WLTX

Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Greek festival returns after break

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Clothing#Charity#Tricia S Trunk
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Columbia offering free pet adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

COLA Fire responds to Meadowfield Elementary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was at the scene of a small fire this morning at Meadowfield Elementary. Officials said crews were on the scene at around 11:15 a.m. after a modem caught fire in a classroom. Investigators said the cause was electrical. Staff and students were...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy