New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
Local dealership donates two new trucks to the Salvation Army of the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local car dealership is donating two new trucks to The Salvation Army of the Midlands. JT’s Automotive Group donated two box trucks to The Salvation Army to help with their mission to help people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships. “Thank you, JT Gandolfo...
Fall fashion show celebrates children, brings awareness to those with disabilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Victoria’s Place is a non-profit organization located in Columbia, South Carolina, whose mission is to provide a loving, compassionate, and safe environment for children with Down's Syndrome. On Thursday, founder Melanie Ray stopped by News19 to talk about their upcoming fashion show. “A dream of...
$500K renovations coming to Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A local park in Blythewood is about to get a whole lot nicer. You've probably noticed that Doko Meadows Park in the Midlands has been gaining some improvements over the last eight months, to security and infrastructure, with new gates, cameras, tag readers and fencing. Turns...
Work begins on Sumter Opera House expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — "Downtown is kind of the heart of a city because downtown can say a lot about the city as a whole," Sumter Downtown Development Coordinator Leigh Newman shared. "Anything you have to bring people downtown - businesses, restaurants, art - that’s just what we’re working on to get people downtown."
Columbia Greek festival returns after break
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Cooperative Ministry launch free 'clothing store', supporting families in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC — As the nation continues to tackle inflation increasing the costs of goods and services for many, one local organization is expanding its efforts to lend those in need a helping hand. “A lot of hard work and sweat behind this," explained Diane Lawson, with The Cooperative...
'They don't have anywhere to go:' Nonprofit Women on a Mission provides free after school program
PROSPERITY, S.C. — When school lets out in Prosperity, McKeva Kinard-Shelton and Angela Baxter welcome students in. "They don't have anywhere to go," said Baxter. "We have public parks, but it's just a park. Our rec department is really just for certain sports. We don't have anything where the kids can gather together and have fun."
Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
Columbia offering free pet adoptions
Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
Lexington residents rally around 3-year-old needing heart transplant. Here's how you can help
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington community is rallying around a family in need, the Fossells. They have a 3-year-old son in need of a heart transplant. His name is Luke. He's been battling heart problems since he was just a baby and now he's waiting for a transplant in Charleston, which could take anywhere between six and 12 months.
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center
A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole in the parking lot near the front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue.
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Safe Sitters program aims to avoid tragedies in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Preparing middle-school aged students to potentially save lives is the aim of the Safe Sitters program in Calhoun County. It's been offered for three years. “We’ve only got a couple schools in the county so most kids are staying at home either with the parents...
New Detention Center Director announced in Fairfield County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new director has been announced for Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Fairfield County Detention Center Captain Harriet Squirewell has been named to the position. Officials said Squirewell has worked with the center for 17 years. She’s been a captain with the detention center for over four years and assumed command as an acting director on July 17th.
COLA Fire responds to Meadowfield Elementary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was at the scene of a small fire this morning at Meadowfield Elementary. Officials said crews were on the scene at around 11:15 a.m. after a modem caught fire in a classroom. Investigators said the cause was electrical. Staff and students were...
Meadowfield Elementary school to be virtual on Friday
A fire from a modem happened at Meadowfield elementary school. No injuries but el-learning on Friday.
