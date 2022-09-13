Read full article on original website
Arson suspect may have poured chemical accelerant near doors at Vancouver mayor’s house, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday may have poured chemical accelerant near two doors, according to court documents. Aidan Michael Murray, 29, faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree...
Vancouver arson suspect to remain behind bars on $500k bail
A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier this week.
kptv.com
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.
KATU.com
Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say
The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
kptv.com
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
KXL
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
KATU.com
Cowlitz County Sheriff opens death investigation after Longview man found dead in river
A 38-year-old man was found dead in the Longview area earlier this month, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said. On September 3, someone reported a body in the river near Kapstone in Longview. Responding deputies say they found a man dead. The coroner’s office identified the man as Dustin M....
YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton
Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
Two dead following head-on crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville
Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville.
Argument spurred deadly shootout at Cornelius house party, affidavit says
An exchange of cross words at a house party in Washington County led to a deadly gun battle between two men that created pandemonium among the 75 guests and left one of the men dead, court documents say. Jose A. Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, was killed early Feb. 6 at a ranch-style...
3 Clackamas High students in custody after Snapchat video appears to shows them in school bathroom with gun, authorities say
Three Clackamas High School students were taken into custody Friday after authorities said they appeared in a Snapchat video with what looked like a gun inside a school bathroom. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the three or give their genders or ages but described them as juveniles....
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
West Linn Police Log: noisy kids, basketball leads to neighbor dispute, more recent calls to police
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/2/2022 6:34 a.m. A caller told police that a car was driving on the wrong side of Beacon Hill Drive and stopped in front of a couple of houses. 9/2/2022 8:31 a.m. A woman complained about an overgrown blackberry bush and cars without permits parked on Broadway Street. 9/2/2022 9:14 a.m. Someone said they had video of people driving around the neighborhood early the previous morning, checking car door handles. 9/2/2022 9:20 a.m. An anonymous caller said a boat had been parked on...
kptv.com
NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
Mom of Portland teen who died from fentanyl overdose suing man accused of selling drugs
The mother of a Portland teen who died in a fentanyl overdose is now suing the person accused of selling drugs to her son.
