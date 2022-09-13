ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kptv.com

Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say

The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
BEAVERTON, OR
Vancouver, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
kptv.com

Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer

PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton

Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
CARLTON, OR
Vancouver, CA
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log: noisy kids, basketball leads to neighbor dispute, more recent calls to police

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/2/2022 6:34 a.m. A caller told police that a car was driving on the wrong side of Beacon Hill Drive and stopped in front of a couple of houses. 9/2/2022 8:31 a.m. A woman complained about an overgrown blackberry bush and cars without permits parked on Broadway Street. 9/2/2022 9:14 a.m. Someone said they had video of people driving around the neighborhood early the previous morning, checking car door handles. 9/2/2022 9:20 a.m. An anonymous caller said a boat had been parked on...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA

