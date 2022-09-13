Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Starlyn Marie Hruska (January 1, 1960 – August 28, 2022)
Starlyn Marie Hruska, 62, passed away on August 28, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.
wyo4news.com
Siu Tung Lau (July 3, 1938 – September 9, 2022)
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau, 84 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1975 and a former resident of China. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Main Street/URA to install Kindness Rock Garden
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is working with local teacher Deborah Burback and Family Vision Clinic to install a Kindness Rock Garden in Downtown Rock Springs. Near the beginning of August, Burback set up shop at the Main Street Market with several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
“Partner with a Wolf” tennis event to take place Monday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Next week is Homecoming Week in Green River. Before all the festivities happen though, Green River Tennis would like to community to participate in “Partner with a Wolf”, a fun evening of tennis followed by appetizers at the Green River High School courts. This event was rescheduled and will now be held Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
wyo4news.com
Now Hiring Drivers: Le Bus Wyoming
Le Bus Wyoming is growing! They are now hiring CDL Drivers with a Passenger Endorsement. Le Bus offers a sign-on bonus, plus a full benefits package, including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401k with employer match, paid holidays, and stacking paid vacation. Drivers are home every day, have a flexible schedule, and enjoy rewarding work.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 15 – September 16, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 16, 2022
September 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Friday – Scattered showers before 9 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Comments / 0