Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida
Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
No. 1 - The parents of a 19-year-old woman who was one of five young people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway last month is suing the man who police said is responsible. The family of Briana Pacalagua is asking for a trial by jury and seeking...
miamionthecheap.com
Brightline offers free and cheap rides to and from stations
Brightline riders can take advantage of a new service: free or cheap shuttle rides to and from the train’s South Florida stations. The service called Brightline+ offers riders service from their home, office or event venue to the Brightline station. Here is how it works:. How to book a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
floridaconstructionnews.com
ODA reveals design for Fort Lauderdale’s tallest tower
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. New York-based architect ODA has revealed its newest project in Fort Lauderdale. The 47-story tower, being developed by Dependable Equities, is a large mixed-use building with a large corner plaza and activated walkways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades
There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale
A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
WBUR
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true.
Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies
High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
Comments / 1