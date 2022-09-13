ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
DANIA BEACH, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
LAUDERHILL, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Brightline offers free and cheap rides to and from stations

Brightline riders can take advantage of a new service: free or cheap shuttle rides to and from the train’s South Florida stations. The service called Brightline+ offers riders service from their home, office or event venue to the Brightline station. Here is how it works:. How to book a...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
floridaconstructionnews.com

ODA reveals design for Fort Lauderdale’s tallest tower

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. New York-based architect ODA has revealed its newest project in Fort Lauderdale. The 47-story tower, being developed by Dependable Equities, is a large mixed-use building with a large corner plaza and activated walkways.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tarks of Dania Beach gains new owners and an ambitious plan for upgrades

There’s been a seafood shack shakeup at Tarks of Dania Beach, with its new owners pledging to upgrade the aging roadside restaurant — and atone for past mistakes that tainted its reputation. Citing burnout and decades of stress in a post on social media, longtime owner Ted Itzoe sold his stake in Tarks in March after 30 years of operating the roadside eatery at 1317 S. Federal Highway. ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale

A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
WORCESTER, MA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New hot spot in Boca Raton, Miami Dolphins beer, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and the Smoogies

High on the list of new cultural touchstones that have come to define how life is now lived in and around Fort Lauderdale (after years stuck in that post-Gidget malaise) is FemAle Brew Fest, which is about women and drinking beer, but not about the old days at all. That’s not who we are anymore. The fifth annual celebration of women in the brewing business, organized by Frances ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

