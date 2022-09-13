ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado

Colorado's COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. DJ Summers reports. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado.
Ask A Met: Drought

Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor gives the latest update on how big of an impact drought has had on Colorado. But what is the science behind how that is measured?
Mostly sunny at 82 degrees Friday

There's a chance for spotty rain showers this afternoon before a weekend warm-up.
Colorado Garden Foundation Talks About Upcoming Colorado Home Show

The fall season is upon us, which means now is the time to renovate or update your home! The Colorado Fall Home Show is just days away from kick off on September 24th and 25th at the Colorado Convention Center. GDC teamed up with the nonprofit behind it all, the Colorado Garden Foundation, to learn more about horticulture grants and scholarships in Colorado the foundation puts together.
Colorado drivers rank 3rd for road rage

Colorado drivers are getting a bad reputation on the roads. Carly Moore reports.
Freight rail workers make roughly double the median household income

DENVER (KDVR) — Rail freight interruptions appear to have been avoided. The rail freight workers unions and their management tentatively agreed to a contract early Thursday morning. Freight unions had rejected an earlier deal that would have increased pay but not addressed working schedules. Union leaders said working hours...
Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by deputy

Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help.
Warm days ahead before another cooldown

Saturday will be in the low 80s with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Most places stay dry. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
