Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado
Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. DJ Summers reports. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of the Month. King Soopers shooting victim honored. Thieves...
Colorado vaccination numbers spike from new COVID boosters
New COVID boosters brought out vaccine-seekers in numbers Colorado hasn't seen in months DJ Summers reports. Colorado vaccination numbers spike from new COVID …. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
Ask A Met: Drought
Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor gives the latest update on how big of an impact drought has had on Colorado. But what is the science behind how that is measured?
Mostly sunny at 82 degrees Friday
There's a chance for spotty rain showers this afternoon before a weekend warm-up. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health. Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire. Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty. Officer Vakoff’s mother shares message...
Colorado Garden Foundation Talks About Upcoming Colorado Home Show
The fall season is upon us, which means now is the time to renovate or update your home! The Colorado Fall Home Show is just days away from kick off on September 24th and 25th at the Colorado Convention Center. GDC teamed up with the nonprofit behind it all, the Colorado Garden Foundation, to learn more about horticulture grants and scholarships in Colorado the foundation puts together.
Colorado drivers rank 3rd for road rage
Colorado drivers are getting a bad reputation on the roads. Carly Moore reports. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask A Met: Drought. September snow falling in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. There are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree. Dan Daru reports.
Freight rail workers make roughly double the median household income
DENVER (KDVR) — Rail freight interruptions appear to have been avoided. The rail freight workers unions and their management tentatively agreed to a contract early Thursday morning. Freight unions had rejected an earlier deal that would have increased pay but not addressed working schedules. Union leaders said working hours...
Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by deputy
Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Young, rich coastal transplants moving to Colorado. Warm days ahead before another cooldown. Audit finds...
Scattered storms move in Wednesday
Weather changes are pushing into Colorado bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Travis Michels reports.
Wishing Farewell to Longtime Co-Host of Great Day Colorado, Joana Canals
It was a bittersweet morning on Great Day Colorado as longtime host, Joana Canals, bids farewell to the show and Channel 2. This television legend has worked at KWGN for the 11 years and today, her team put together a special goodbye montage from her dearest clients and two children, Tanner and Carley.
Warm days ahead before another cooldown
Saturday will be in the low 80s with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Most places stay dry. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Train hits police car, hurting suspect in the backseat. Dad of baby rescued from stolen car thanks rescuers. 67-year-old college grad named Hero of the Month. King...
Possible Camp Hale national monument welcomed
Some Coloradans have wanted Camp Hale to be protected as a national monument for years but others are concerned about the way that may finally happen. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Aqua Spas Inc Extends Biggest Sale of the Year
Sponsored Content by Aqua Spas Inc. When you think of spas, you think of relaxation, right? Well, what if we told you, you could have your own spa nestled into the comfort of your own home? Aqua Spas has been installing hot tubs and swim spas in Colorado homes for the past 28 years. Right now, Aqua Spas has decided to extend its biggest Labor Day sale of the year so you can get in on the fun too!
