JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 honored staff members who had reached milestone years of service last school year at its 2022 General Session Friday. All honorees were listed in the event program and those with 10 or more years were announced by USD 475 Associate Superintendent Deb Gustafson, Ed.D. Certificates will also be awarded.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO