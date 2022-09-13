Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested, police say enroute to shoot up former employer
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old Utah man was arrested after he threatened to shoot up his former employer in West Valley City. According to police, Rhuan Campbell was arrested September 12 after an investgation into a threat of terrorism. Police say Campbell was demanding $15,000 from his former employer or he was […]
Gephardt Daily
Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event
OREM, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after she allegedly misled deputies about her male companion’s involvement in a double shooting near Utah Lake. Iran Torres, 46, was allegedly with Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25,...
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: Salt Lake City police investigating reports of shooting in Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday evening in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community. Salt Lake City police responded about 5:30 p.m. to reports of people fighting followed by shots being fired near 555 W. 400 North.
Gephardt Daily
Juvenile male in extremely critical condition after Midvale shooting; police say it may be gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are on the scene Thursday night of what they believe is a possible gang-related shooting. Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a...
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police seek tips after body found downtown determined to be homicide victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation and asking the public for tips in the case. The investigation began with a call to dispatch at 8:25 a.m. Monday, according to the news release issued Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Utah man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for almost five...
Utah man who fatally ran over wife in airport parking lot while drunk is sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A man who reportedly ran over his wife in an airport parking lot right as they returned from vacation was sentenced to prison in connection with her death. KUTV-TV reports a judge handed Shawn Sturgeon a sentence of one to 20 years after Sturgeon pleaded...
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
ksl.com
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
ksl.com
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
KSLTV
165 pounds of pot found in Salt Lake warehouse, one man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up a seven-month narcotics investigation with one arrest and the confiscation of 165 pounds of pot at a Salt Lake City warehouse complex. They served search warrants at four warehouse units at 1810 Fortune Road in June.
KSLTV
Dog shot dead after attacking Macey’s employee
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was killed Tuesday evening after attacking an employee in the Macey’s parking lot. Sgt. Mike Wall with Santaquin Police Department said at approximately 6 p.m. officers responded to the call of a dog attack at the Macey’s parking lot, 100 N. 400 East.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
Comments / 0