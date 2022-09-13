ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Man arrested, police say enroute to shoot up former employer

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old Utah man was arrested after he threatened to shoot up his former employer in West Valley City. According to police, Rhuan Campbell was arrested September 12 after an investgation into a threat of terrorism. Police say Campbell was demanding $15,000 from his former employer or he was […]
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14.  According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Utah man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink

WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for almost five...
Orem Police searching for missing man

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
UPDATE: Bountiful police make arrest in school threat case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department (BPD) has spoken out on the arrest made in relation to a threat Bountiful High School (BHS) received on Tuesday afternoon which prompted a school lockdown. One juvenile boy was reportedly arrested in regards to this incident on Wednesday and booked into a juvenile detention facility on […]
165 pounds of marijuana found in Salt Lake warehouse, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A drug distribution investigation conducted on several warehouses in the area of California Avenue and Fortune Road has resulted in criminal charges against a Salt Lake man. Richard Tyler Coates, 43, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with marijuana possession greater than 100 pounds,...
Dog shot dead after attacking Macey’s employee

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was killed Tuesday evening after attacking an employee in the Macey’s parking lot. Sgt. Mike Wall with Santaquin Police Department said at approximately 6 p.m. officers responded to the call of a dog attack at the Macey’s parking lot, 100 N. 400 East.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
