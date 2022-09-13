ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report

TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
Great Bend Post

Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Great Bend Post

YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas

The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Great Bend Post

Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Great Bend Post

Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Great Bend Post

Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends

HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Kansas wheat farmers share keys to success

The single-largest research investment by Kansas wheat farmers came to life almost ten years ago when the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened its doors. Since that time, the center has set a standard of excellence for wheat research and worked to meet the specific needs of Kansas wheat growers. In recognition of the upcoming decade milestone, the Kansas Wheat Commission embarked on a statewide effort to gather Kansas wheat farmer feedback on the future — positioning the commission to continue finding innovative solutions to position wheat growers for success.
Great Bend Post

4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
Great Bend Post

Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'

TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
Great Bend Post

KSHSAA multiplier headed to Statehouse

TOPEKA — The state championship dominance of schools like Bishop Miege is now an issue for the Kansas Legislature. The Kansas State Board of Education passed the multiplier proposal on to legislators by a 6-4 vote Wednesday morning. Board members Porter, Waugh, Mah, Jones, Haas and Clifford voted for the proposal. Members Arnold, Dombrosky, Horst and McNiece voted against it.
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Living Well Wednesday programming announced

Extension in Kansas introduced a new way of sharing educational programs during the pandemic. While we were not doing face-to-face presentations, people of all ages found webinars recorded by Extension Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) professionals from across the state to be an effective way to learn about a variety of topics.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

