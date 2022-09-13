Read full article on original website
🎥 Moran encourages a resolution to avoid railroad strike
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world, according to a statement from his office. “In my state, the harvest...
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas
The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Sheriff: Manhunt involved attempted kidnapping in Russell Co.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
Gov. encourages Kansans to visit State Fair before it ends
HUTCHINSON – Governor Laura Kelly encourages Kansans to make the trip to Hutchinson to enjoy the last few days of the 2022 Kansas State Fair. “Generations of Kansans have made lifelong memories at the fair, celebrating what we all love about our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank everyone who works to make this event a reality year in and year out. You make the Sunflower State proud.”
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Wheat Scoop: Kansas wheat farmers share keys to success
The single-largest research investment by Kansas wheat farmers came to life almost ten years ago when the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened its doors. Since that time, the center has set a standard of excellence for wheat research and worked to meet the specific needs of Kansas wheat growers. In recognition of the upcoming decade milestone, the Kansas Wheat Commission embarked on a statewide effort to gather Kansas wheat farmer feedback on the future — positioning the commission to continue finding innovative solutions to position wheat growers for success.
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
KSHSAA multiplier headed to Statehouse
TOPEKA — The state championship dominance of schools like Bishop Miege is now an issue for the Kansas Legislature. The Kansas State Board of Education passed the multiplier proposal on to legislators by a 6-4 vote Wednesday morning. Board members Porter, Waugh, Mah, Jones, Haas and Clifford voted for the proposal. Members Arnold, Dombrosky, Horst and McNiece voted against it.
KRUG: Living Well Wednesday programming announced
Extension in Kansas introduced a new way of sharing educational programs during the pandemic. While we were not doing face-to-face presentations, people of all ages found webinars recorded by Extension Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) professionals from across the state to be an effective way to learn about a variety of topics.
