Read full article on original website
Related
Amtrak's SW Chief resumes service Friday across Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amtrak Service continues to move forward again after the potential strike by freight railroad workers was averted. According to Marc Magliari of Amtrak, the Southwest Chief will begin running its full schedule again on Friday. That means the first westbound train for Hutchinson will be Saturday morning and the first eastbound train will be on Sunday.
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
KSNT
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in the company’s capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop...
🎥 Moran encourages a resolution to avoid railroad strike
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world, according to a statement from his office. “In my state, the harvest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas
The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt called off; keep doors locked
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
adastraradio.com
Shop ‘Til You Drop Wednesday at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Among Wednesday’s special events at the Kansas State Fair is the Veteran’s Military Appreciation Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Encampment Building. Gate hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the Midway open from Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Free Stage...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Column: 4-H member recounts path to the Kansas State Fair
Editor’s note: Annika Wiebers is currently president of the Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council. It’s state fair season once again, and with that comes a lot of nerves, excitement and nostalgia. I first visited the Kansas State Fair when I was 2 or 3 years old, and I have been to the state fair most years since then.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0