Seligman, AZ

Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
Flagstaff increasing its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The city of Flagstaff is increasing its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour starting Jan. 1, a raise of $1.30. Voters passed a minimum wage act in November 2016 that stipulated the city’s minimum wage would be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living beginning in 2023.
