SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
