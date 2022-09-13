Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Commission pleased with another facade improvement in Great Bend
If you improve its facade, they will come. Quite literally for an Airbnb rental property in downtown Great Bend. Owner Jared Chansler asked Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting for additional facade improvement funds for his property at 1604 Main Street. The commission agreed to give Jared and Adeline Chansler 75 percent of the construction overages, or $749.13.
Great Bend Post
New GB Rec Director: Recreation is different for everybody
The contract to become the next Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director was offered to Chris Umphres this past Monday. Going into his 17th year with the Recreation Commission, Umphres will replace Diann Henderson. Henderson has set her retirement date for Oct. 31. "I appreciate the board's faith in hiring...
Great Bend Post
Barton Co. courthouse will need vacated for HVAC overhaul
In July, Barton County Commissioners and other officials met with the architects and engineers for a proposed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse. The designs have yet to be returned from Orazem & Scalora Engineering (OSE), but a big project is looking even bigger as the courthouse will need to be vacated for several months during the upgrade.
Great Bend Post
Presentation on Great Bend's modern architecture Sept. 26
Dr. Alfred Willis will give a presentation on modern architecture Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Barton County Historical Society. In his presentation, the architectural historian will highlight Great Bend's extensive heritage of beautiful, Modern-style buildings from the late 1940s through the mid-1970s. These structures represent the full range of building types, from residential to institutional, commercial, industrial, recreational and sacred. Many were designed by local architects, who could pursue careers and exercise their talents in Barton County. As a cohesive and well preserved ensemble they constitute a cultural resource of special value. The characteristics of these forward-looking developments influenced many smaller towns throughout Kansas and indeed across America during and following the Eisenhower years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Beauty Bar, Perfectly Paisley Boutique moving to downtown GB
Change is good, especially in the hair and nail businesses. The Beauty Bar in Great Bend just announced it will be changing locations from 1908 12th Street to 1409 Main Street in downtown Great Bend. Perfectly Paisley Boutique once occupied the address and also returns with The Beauty Bar to make the Main Street location a one-stop shop for women.
Great Bend Rec stays local with t-shirt bid
As the Great Bend Recreation Commission launches into another school year of sports and leisure activities, the GBRC board approved an action item at Monday’s meeting to stay local with t-shirts. The Recreation Commission received three t-shirt bids for youth and adult participants in their activities this year. One...
Great Bend Post
USD 428 Great Bend approves increased budget for 2022-23 year
School in Great Bend officially began Aug. 18. And now the school year is funded. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education held its Revenue Neutral Rate and standard budget hearing, voting 7-0 on the passage of both. With increased property valuation across the district, and an increase in mill levy from 41.124 last year to 41.84 this year, the 2022-23 budget is listed just beyond $67 million.
Ongoing list of projects keeping Barton Community College busy
Barton Community College Vice President of Administration Mark Dean presented a long list of projects at the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday that have been completed over the last year or are planned for the upcoming year. The list of finished projects included the repair of curb and gutter, welding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UWCK's Beer & BBQ event coming up Oct. 9 at Dry Lake Brewing
Tickets are now on sale for United Way of Central Kansas' Beer & BBQ fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. This is the second year for the event, and UWCK Director Charell Owings said the hope is a repeat of last year's sellout crowd.
Experienced flight nurse joins Great Bend Emergency Department
The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus welcomes Scott Schneider, APRN, a family nurse practitioner, certified flight nurse and paramedic, to the Emergency Department care team. Before joining the health system, Schneider worked in emergency services for 32 years, including 25 years at EagleMed air medical transport service....
Great Bend Post
USD 431 Hoisington inching closer to new turf and track
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education had to delay its budget meeting by a week, but Monday's meeting still featured plenty of numbers. Under old business, the board opened the meeting by discussing the future of the turf and track at Hoisington High School. "We are looking at about...
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Before & After: Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
🎧City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Sept. 14, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Post
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
Great Bend Post
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
CHS to return $1 billion to its owners in 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The cooperative that is responsible for the McPherson oil refinery is returning $1 billion to its owners next year. The CHS Board said it has elected to return $500 million in cash patronage based on business done with CHS in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Aug. 31. The board has also elected to return $500 million in cash to its owners through equity redemptions.
Great Bend Post
BREAKING: Structure fire reported in Russell
RUSSELL - The Russell Fire Department and emergency service personnel have responded to a structure fire in Russell, according to the city's alert system in a message issued at 9:33 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid the 400 block of East 1st Street. Check back with Great Bend Post and...
Great Bend Post
Barton’s Shafer Gallery making impacts, left generous legacy
The Shafer Art Gallery on the campus of Barton Community College opened in 1992 as a way to permanently display an art collection and present exhibits from all over the world. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer Gallery Director David Barnes said the gallery is just starting to reemerge with displays and folks visiting to see the exhibits.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0