Dr. Alfred Willis will give a presentation on modern architecture Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Barton County Historical Society. In his presentation, the architectural historian will highlight Great Bend's extensive heritage of beautiful, Modern-style buildings from the late 1940s through the mid-1970s. These structures represent the full range of building types, from residential to institutional, commercial, industrial, recreational and sacred. Many were designed by local architects, who could pursue careers and exercise their talents in Barton County. As a cohesive and well preserved ensemble they constitute a cultural resource of special value. The characteristics of these forward-looking developments influenced many smaller towns throughout Kansas and indeed across America during and following the Eisenhower years.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO