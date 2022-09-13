Read full article on original website
Live: Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial in CT centers on Infowars videos, hosts
Brittany Paz, the attorney representing Free Speech Systems, will take the stand for a third day Friday as the first week of Alex Jones' Connecticut defamation damages trial comes to an end. Paz began testimony at the onset of the trial's second day. Paz, from Shelton, was personally hired by...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
CT secretary of the state debate called off, GOP candidate cites 'unforeseen circumstances'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A planned debate between secretary of the state candidates Stephanie Thomas and Dominic Rapini was canceled several hours ahead of time Thursday due to “unforeseen circumstances,” organizers said. The exact reason for the sudden change was not...
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity
↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
‘Where do I start?’: Local supporter mulls book on legendary Chicano figure
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At his Laredo home, Adolfo L. Gonzalez surrounds himself with hundreds of personal letters and documents related to Ramiro “Ramsey” Muniz, who saw a great rise in politics in his bid for governor in 1972 and then suffered a greater fall when he was imprisoned for drugs.
Beaver Nugget blaze? TX Forest Service lists most 'interesting' wildfire names of 2022
What's in a name? Soliloquies aside, if that name refers to a scorching wildfire, a number of considerations factor into these titles with some blaze names being somewhat more curious than others. Between Dec. 9, 2021, and Aug. 29, 2022, the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to more than 1,700...
TPWD forecasts Texas fall deer hunting season conditions. Here's what to expect
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department predicts that this year's deer hunting season will be "moderate" due to the extreme drought conditions Texas experienced over the summer. "Hunters should generally expect average to below average antler quality and body weight this fall," said Alan Cain, the White-Tailed Deer Program Leader...
