ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
MONTANA STATE
sheltonherald.com

Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity

↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
sheltonherald.com

‘Where do I start?’: Local supporter mulls book on legendary Chicano figure

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At his Laredo home, Adolfo L. Gonzalez surrounds himself with hundreds of personal letters and documents related to Ramiro “Ramsey” Muniz, who saw a great rise in politics in his bid for governor in 1972 and then suffered a greater fall when he was imprisoned for drugs.
LAREDO, TX
sheltonherald.com

TPWD forecasts Texas fall deer hunting season conditions. Here's what to expect

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department predicts that this year's deer hunting season will be "moderate" due to the extreme drought conditions Texas experienced over the summer. "Hunters should generally expect average to below average antler quality and body weight this fall," said Alan Cain, the White-Tailed Deer Program Leader...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy