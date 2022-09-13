Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Emmys Look Brought Out The Fabulous
As a presenter and nominee at the Emmys, Lizzo was always going to bring it, but as a mere human being, I was unprepared for just how much fashion was going to be brought. The “About Damn Time” singer shared a preview of her 2022 Emmys look on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 12, and may I just say that I have never been more in love with tulle in my entire life. Thanks to Lizzo, I now understand that, in this world, there are tulle dresses and then there are tulle dresses like the one the pop star donned for the Emmys.
A Closer Look At Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look
The Emmys are turning out celebrity favorites, with a variety of film and television actors stunning on this year's Emmys red carpet, including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Unless you're a Lizzo stan or are a reality TV show connoisseur, it may be a surprise that the "About Damn Time" singer is nominated for her Amazon Prime's competition program, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show, which received six Emmy nominations and won this year's "Outstanding Competition Program" category, centers around plus-sized women who audition for a spot on her team of backup dancers during her upcoming tour.
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
NME
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
Zendaya Once Again Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Another win, another stat to add to the Emmy history books. On Monday night, “Euphoria” star Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, not only is she the youngest person to ever win in the category, having first won when she was 24, she is also the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore’s record set in 1966, when the comedy legend was 29. In Season 2 of the hit HBO drama, Zendaya embodies struggling high school teen...
Abbott Elementary & Euphoria: Quinta Brunson & Zendaya Could Take Home Trophies, Here’s What Else To Expect From Tonight’s 2022 EMMYs
The 74th Primetime EMMY Awards are airing tonight and we’re crossing our fingers for some talented folks in particular. This year’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony takes place live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia
While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
‘Ozark’: Almost Entirely Snubbed Again at the 2022 Emmys — Why?
Here's our take on why 'Ozark' only took home one Emmy Award in 2022 in a near total snub at the 74th Primetime Emmy Award Show.
2022 Emmys: Olivia Newton-John left out of 'In Memoriam' segment, social media fans miss late star
Controversy swirls on social media over Olivia Newton-John and the Emmys 'In Memoriam' segment. Fans on social media appeared upset and claimed Olivia Newton-John was left out of the Emmys "In Memoriam" segment Monday night as John Legend performed a moving tribute to pioneers of the entertainment industry who died the year before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheryl Lee Ralph Recalls Her “Shocked” Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel Disrupting Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Win: “Ohh, The Disrespect”
After hearing what Quinta Brunson had to say about being upstaged by Jimmy Kimmel at the 2022 Emmys, we now know what her Abbott Elementary co-stars think about the bit. And, spoiler alert: they weren’t too pleased. Brunson, who was awarded an Emmy on Monday (Sept. 12) for outstanding...
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
‘The White Lotus’ Wins Best Limited Series to Clinch Most Emmys of the Night
One of the most coveted Emmys of the night has found its home. Tonight (September 12), The White Lotus won the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. We would say “Oh wow” in our best Jennifer Coolidge impression, but we kind of saw this one coming.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
2022 Emmy Awards: Which races to watch on television's biggest night of the year
The 74th Emmy Awards will announce its next round of winners in Los Angeles on Monday, capping an exciting year in television. Hosted by "Saturday Night Live" comedian Kenan Thompson and resuming business in its usual locale after two years of pandemic-era adjustments, the upcoming ceremony is set to broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater.
Squid Game Nabs Historic Victories at 2022 Emmys
Squid Game made history tonight when it took home awards across multiple categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Last week, Lee You-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys, kicking things off for the hit Netflix original. The South Korean drama started this evening on a high note, having already made a name for itself as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama.
Comments / 0