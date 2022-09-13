ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Exit the king: remembering Uncle Jack Charles

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYA52_0huASPqt00
‘In the theatre, figures like Uncle Jack live on in the stories shared and in the many careers of those who have benefited from his enduring contribution.’

In Jack Charles v The Crown, Uncle Jack stood on stage and called for the crown to take responsibility for the years of abuse and oppression he had experienced throughout his life. He demanded there be reparations for the pain and sacrifice our people had endured at the hands of the British monarchy and their colonial project. Like the consummate actor and storyteller he was, Uncle Jack has left us with his trademark impeccable timing, a final exit that can be read as yet another call to put things into perspective, to understand the importance of First Nations stories and people and to truly value our elders’ voices.

It is hard to imagine a time when only a handful of people were involved in First Nations theatre and film, such is the vibrancy of our modern community that encompasses all ages, genders, geographies and forms. When you think about the future of a voice to parliament and the debate we are conducting it is hard to imagine a time when those who had no voice, and were hardly recognised as full citizens, went out and made their voice be heard. When you think about all the firsts in this country that First Nations people have achieved, it is hard to imagine the passion and determination it took to make the first Black theatres.

Uncle Jack was a giant in so many ways. His voice boomed and commanded respect, his heart was huge and all embracing, and he had a way of teaching you a lesson without making you feel lesser. As he had known the depths of despair and overcome adversity, he was able to lift your spirits and lift you up.

He was such a huggable height so you always felt a face full of grey hair whenever he came in for an embrace, and his cheeky smile and glinting eyes could disarm you and alarm you with the skill of a true professional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNvuv_0huASPqt00
‘Uncle Jack Charles was a pioneer, a leader, a survivor, an influencer, an elder and a friend.’ Photograph: James Henry

I have an enduring memory of Uncle Jack playing Bennelong in the Sydney festival production I Am Eora, sitting alone on this vast stage with his guitar, “busking” to an attentive audience. This legendary storyteller was playing a legendary interlocutor who had met the King, befriended the powerful and hit hard times. Backstage, Uncle Jack, still in character, would hold court regaling the young cast with stories of the early days of Black theatre, cat burglary and prison life, switching effortlessly from cautionary tale to celebration.

Today, social media is alive with images of Uncle Jack stopping to take a selfie at a show, on the street, at a book launch, at an award ceremony, after rehearsals. A quick survey of images show his appeal and respect across the community.

Uncle Jack was a working artist who found renewed success in later life touring the world and being a global theatre elder. He had known his share of hardship from drug abuse and crime to being denied a taxi due to his race. He always triumphed through telling his story to all who would listen.

Being part of the stolen generations and surviving an institutionalised childhood, being told he was an orphan with no family, Uncle Jack spent his life finding family. Whether it was his extended theatre family, the community who embraced him or his blood family, he pieced together the things that had been denied him, replacing pain with purpose.

He was everyone’s Uncle. Royalty, political leaders, school kids and other elders all called him Uncle out of respect for his skills and his ability to overcome a life full of disappointments, to make a life of loving care.

He was a king among men in his nobility and charm and dedication to his community.

I will miss seeing Uncle Jack flying along the streets of Fitzroy on his Ecat mobility scooter with the Aboriginal flag fluttering in the breeze, stopping to receive a cuppa from a friendly cafe owner, or having a yarn with a young person who needed some help, or getting a selfie with a book-toting hipster.

The last few months have marked the passing of some very important Australians in the arts – Judith Durham, Olivia Newton-John, Uncle Archie and now our dearest Uncle Jack Charles. But actors like Uncle Jack have fewer recordings of their career outside the rare film or TV gig. In the theatre, figures like Uncle Jack live on in the stories shared and in the many careers of those who have benefited from his enduring contribution. A pioneer, a leader, a survivor, an influencer, an elder, a friend.

As the world mourns the passing of a queen and the entry of King Charles, today I am mourning the exit of a king Jack Charles who was not high born and whose inheritance was oft denied, but who wore a crown, created an inspiring legacy and whose life acts as both cautionary tale and celebration.

  • Wesley Enoch AM is a playwright and artistic director, Indigenous chair in the creative industries with the Queensland University of Technology and a proud Noonuccal Nuugi man

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Durham
Person
Olivia Newton John
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Jack#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#King Charles#Exit The King#Grey Hair#Crown#British#First Nations
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star

Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

444K+
Followers
101K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy