Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Police News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
WVNews
Bench warrants issued for 5 who fail to show for arraignments in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge has issued a bench warrant for a 38-year-old Meadowbrook woman who didn’t appear for her arraignment Thursday on child neglect and obstructing charges. Harrison County grand jurors on Sept. 7 handed up a three-count indictment against Amanda Jean Finch, according to...
WVNews
FTR
TUNNELTON — Police charged a Tunnelton man with trespassing and destruction of property after he said he was trying to enter property to search for stolen tires. Lowell Thomas Larew, 79, was charged in connection with a Sept. 10 complaint. According to a criminal complaint, Preston deputies received a threats complaint from a Stevenburg Road landowner, who said Larew told him he was looking for stolen tires, and that the lock was missing from the gate to his property, which was also damaged.
WVNews
Area agencies to receive Victims of Crime Act funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Recipients in Mineral County and the surrounding area inlcude: Burlington United Methodist Services, $80,783; CASA of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
WVNews
Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh pens letter to WVU community on new state law banning most abortions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences, on Friday released a letter to the West Virginia University community following Gov. Justice's signing of a bill banning most abortions in West Virginia. "Many of you are following West Virginia House Bill...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to honor Golden Horseshoe recipients, hear UTC updates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session Tuesday that will include a slate of mental health additions. Seven after-hours contracts are up for approval for school psychologists, as well as a memorandum of understanding with United Summit Center Inc. for mental health services.
WVNews
LUCAS lung cancer screening mobile vehicle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screenin…
WVNews
Dinah Courrier.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Salem Branch of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced th…
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B....
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
WVNews
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
WVNews
Alderson-Broaddus campus parking map
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for t…
WVNews
Sister Norma Pimentel
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9.
Comments / 0