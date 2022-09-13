TUNNELTON — Police charged a Tunnelton man with trespassing and destruction of property after he said he was trying to enter property to search for stolen tires. Lowell Thomas Larew, 79, was charged in connection with a Sept. 10 complaint. According to a criminal complaint, Preston deputies received a threats complaint from a Stevenburg Road landowner, who said Larew told him he was looking for stolen tires, and that the lock was missing from the gate to his property, which was also damaged.

TUNNELTON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO