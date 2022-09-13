ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelton, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Police News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

FTR

TUNNELTON — Police charged a Tunnelton man with trespassing and destruction of property after he said he was trying to enter property to search for stolen tires. Lowell Thomas Larew, 79, was charged in connection with a Sept. 10 complaint. According to a criminal complaint, Preston deputies received a threats complaint from a Stevenburg Road landowner, who said Larew told him he was looking for stolen tires, and that the lock was missing from the gate to his property, which was also damaged.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Area agencies to receive Victims of Crime Act funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Recipients in Mineral County and the surrounding area inlcude: Burlington United Methodist Services, $80,783; CASA of the...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazelton, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Reedsville Council hears noise complaints

REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
REEDSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usp#Sentencing#Corrections Officer#Solitary Confinement#Wv News#A Bureau Of Prisons#Usp Hazelton
WVNews

ATC

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dinah Courrier.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
KEYSER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WVNews

Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B....
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy