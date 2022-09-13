ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
City council discusses plans to bring grocery store to downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The City Council heard from a developer about plans to bring a grocery store to downtown Oklahoma City. The developer talked about the project and shared renderings of what it might look like. It would be in Automobile Alley near Northwest 6thStreet and Broadway Avenue in the old Chevy motor building.
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE

