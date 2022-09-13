Read full article on original website
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
405magazine.com
10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now
When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
The Oklahoma State Fair Started And It’s Only 3 Hours Away
Texans must wait until September 30 for our state fair to start, but our neighbors to the north are already enjoying carnival rides and fair food. The state fair of Oklahoma kicked off on September 15 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. That’s just a three-hour and eight-minute drive from Plano!
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
Sistine Chapel in OKC? Michelangelo exhibition to open soon
If you have always dreamed of traveling to the Vatican but haven't been able to go to Italy, a new exhibition is bringing some of the highlights of the Sistine Chapel to Oklahoma City.
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
KOCO
City council discusses plans to bring grocery store to downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The City Council heard from a developer about plans to bring a grocery store to downtown Oklahoma City. The developer talked about the project and shared renderings of what it might look like. It would be in Automobile Alley near Northwest 6thStreet and Broadway Avenue in the old Chevy motor building.
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
Mesta Festa coming to Oklahoma City
A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
News On 6
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Pet wolf hybrid found wandering NW OKC
An Oklahoma City Police officer put on his little red riding hood Tuesday morning to help capture a big, not-so-bad wolf hybrid who escaped its owners in The Village recently.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
News On 6
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
